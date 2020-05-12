New York, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Sunroof Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594248/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on automotive sunroof market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of SUVs and adoption of wind deflectors. In addition, growing popularity of SUVs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive sunroof market analysis includes application segment, distribution channel segment, and geographic landscapes



The automotive sunroof market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Luxury passenger vehicles

• Mid-size passenger vehicles

• Entry-level passenger vehicles



By Distribution Channel

• Offline distribution channel

• Online distribution channel



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of smart glass technology as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive sunroof market growth during the next few years.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive sunroof market covers the following areas:

• Automotive sunroof market sizing

• Automotive sunroof market forecast

• Automotive sunroof market industry analysis"





