SÃO PAULO, Brazil, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil's Independent Game (BIG) Festival, the largest independent games festival in Latin America, is thrilled to announce today that registration is now open for its inaugural online edition, BIG Digital 2020 .



Video game developers, buyers, international investors, and industry professionals are invited to register to participate in free virtual lectures and presentations covering a wide range of valuable industry-specific topics, strategies, and advice. For a nominal fee, from June 22 through June 26, registrants will have the opportunity to meet and connect with some of the biggest names in gaming, including Ubisoft, Marvelous, DANGEN Entertainment, and many others.

Since 2012, BIG Festival — which hosted more than 20,000 visitors last year — has become the most important business-to-business gaming event in Latin America, where hundreds of innovative studios connect with global publishers and investors. BIG estimates that last year’s event generated $65 million (USD) in business, with over 4,000 meetings between 630 industry professionals from 24 countries during the festival’s tenure.

BIG Festival recently announced BIG Digital — a fully online version of its traditional event. Its aim is to ensure developers have access to industry peers, strategic partners, and presentations that are vital to their ongoing success and growth. The event’s dedicated matchmaking platform will provide crucial business networking opportunities previously only possible at the physical event.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring together developers, publishers, and industry video game industry leaders to meet and learn from each other,” said Eliana Russi, executive manager of Brazil Games — the export program created by the Brazilian Independent Game Companies Association, ABRAGAMES , in partnership with Apex-Brasil , the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency. “The ability to meet with the leading companies within the industry is essential to the growth of independent studios, and we are thrilled to facilitate these critical meetings through BIG Digital 2020.”

Those interested in participating in BIG Digital, including those interested in presenting workshops or on panels, can register here: https://event.bigfestival.com.br/about .

Early registrants can participate in “Finding and Pitching the Right Publisher For Your Game” — a pre-show warm-up session to help developers get the most out of BIG Digital. Taking place on May 21, this webinar, which will be led by industry veteran and founder of The Powell Group , Jay Powell, will empower developers when pitching potential publishers. Attendees will be provided with valuable information such as selecting the appropriate publishers to pitch, how to reach them, what to include in their pitch package, and what’s needed to close the deal.

The complete BIG Digital 2020 program, as well as additional guests and speakers, will be announced soon. More information about the BIG Digital festival and its attendees can be found at the official Festival website, here: https://www.bigfestival.com.br

BIG Festival’s physical event is slated to resume from January 27 through 31, 2021, at the Frei Caneca Convention Center in São Paulo.

The Games Industry and Brazil

Brazil is now the 13th largest video game market in the world and second in Latin America, only to Mexico. The $1.6 billion (USD) Brazilian games industry has nearly doubled in size since 2014, and the number of local gamers reached 75.7 million as of 2018, making Brazil the fourth-largest consumer market in the world. Half of both men and women in Brazil play mobile games, while roughly 40 percent of men and women play PC games, according to Newzoo. Purchase intent is healthy as well, as 83 percent of gamers in the region have made an in-game purchase within the past six months.

About Brazil Games

Brazil Games is the export program created by the Brazilian Independent Game Companies Association, ABRAGAMES, in partnership with Apex-Brasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency. Our goal is to promote the Brazilian Indie Game industry internationally, developing new business opportunities for our companies. The Brazil Games Program also promotes Brazil as the hub for business in Latin America and invites buyers, investors, and publishers for BIG Festival, Brazil's Independent Games Festival, the most important international indie games festival, and the hub for international business in Latin America.

About Apex-Brasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. Apex-Brasil organizes several initiatives aiming to promote Brazilian exports abroad. The Agency's efforts comprise trade and prospective missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade fairs, the arrangement of technical visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, and other select activities designed to strengthen the country’s branding abroad.

Apex-Brasil also plays a leading role in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, by working to identify business opportunities, promoting strategic events, and providing support to foreign investors interested in allocating resources in Brazil.

