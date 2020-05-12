New York, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Waste Heat Recovery Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04338730/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on waste heat recovery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in industrialization in BRICS, increase in energy costs and stringent emission regulations. In addition, the rise in industrialization in BRICS is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The waste heat recovery market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes.



The waste heat recovery market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Chemical. Petroleum refining

• Paper

• Commercial and institutional

• Food and beverages

• Metal

• Other end-users



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of advanced technologies for waste heat recovery as one of the prime reasons driving the waste heat recovery market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in use of waste heat recovery systems in combustion engines and emergence of direct waste heat recovery using thermoelectric materials will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our waste heat recovery market covers the following areas:

• Waste heat recovery market sizing

• Waste heat recovery market forecast

• Waste heat recovery market industry analysis





