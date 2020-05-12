SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vx Capital Partners (Vx) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Sullivan as its Chief Financial Officer. Sullivan, previously Head of Americas at AerCap, will oversee finance, accounting, and acquisitions. He will lead Vx’s efforts to raise private equity funds and expand its current focus on sale and leasebacks. Sullivan previously held senior positions at International Lease Finance Corporation, Allco Finance Group, and Bank of America Leasing and Capital.



Vx CEO Robert Brown said of the appointment, “We are glad to have a leader of Sean’s experience and stature to join our senior management team as we pursue a new era of growth and development.”

Sullivan said, “I am truly excited to be joining Vx at this time. Vx has an impressive twenty-year track record of investing through the down cycles and this is a unique opportunity to contribute to this growing platform.”

Vx was represented by Tim McNamara of the executive search firm Odgers Berndston.

About Vx Capital Partners

Founded by industry veterans in 2002, Vx’s approach to equipment leasing combines deep aviation experience with unique financial insight. Together with our partners, we have invested approximately $1.5 billion in more than 150 commercial aircraft. www.vxcapital.com

