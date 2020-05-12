BURLINGTON, Mass., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that David Roberts, President, will present at the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 8:20 AM EDT.



LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. The Company's diversified product portfolio consists of brand name devices used in arteries and veins outside of the heart. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com

Contact: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Sandra Millar +1-781-425-1686