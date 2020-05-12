STAMFORD, Conn., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprises can leverage the disruption of the COVID-19 crisis to achieve lasting business innovation, according to a panel of ISG experts that will discuss the process of design thinking during the next ISG Smartalks™ webinar, hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, this Thursday.

Craig Nelson, partner, ISG Organizational Change Management; Cynthia Batty, ISG Chief Knowledge Officer; Greg Piazza, director, and Garry Stanis, principal consultant, will host the live, hour-long session, “Embracing Disruption to Cultivate Innovation,” at 11 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time, on May 14.

The ISG experts will share their successful experiences with complex, remote innovation workshops using the design thinking methodology—an iterative, customer-centered approach to defining and solving problems—and will discuss how enterprises can reinvigorate their entrepreneurial spirit by bringing together diverse teams across their ecosystem remotely.

“The current crisis has created a living workshop for innovation,” Nelson said. “This is an opportunity to take advantage of a situation that’s been forced upon us to step outside the boundaries that have long defined the traditional workplace and to redefine the way we think about operations, productivity and people management.”

The webinar will cover five key areas for success in conducting remote design thinking workshops, how to prepare leaders and participants from multiple companies for the experience, and how to plan and build on cumulative success. The importance of enterprise culture and of calling on diverse individual experiences to elicit new and productive insights also will be covered.

Batty noted the coronavirus pandemic has created the opportunity to look beyond traditional hierarchies and take advantage of the experience and insight of a cross-section of employees.

“Innovation relies on an intellectual framework that encourages—even requires—people to engage in disruptive behavior, questioning, observing, networking, experimenting, discovering and associating in new ways,” she said. “At times like these, when workshop participants are physically separated, we all need new ways to take advantage of the potential of disruption and embrace connectedness differently.”

Remote design thinking workshops bring together cross-functional teams from all organizational levels with multiple ecosystem partners to consider topics such as how to evolve customer service or how to improve relationships with suppliers, providers and partners. “These sessions can produce high-quality, innovative ideas and make a material difference for any organization,” said Batty. “We look forward to sharing our insights so webinar participants are able to accelerate their own initiatives.”

To register for this ISG Smartalks webinar, visit the event website.

