New York, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Software-Defined Storage Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04046980/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on software-defined storage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the surge in cloud adoption, increasing data center investments and data center modernization and low operational expenditure and simplified management. In addition, the surge in cloud adoption is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The software-defined storage market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The software-defined storage market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• Telecom and IT

• Government

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rise of hyper-converged technology as one of the prime reasons driving the software-defined storage market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in digital transformation and growing number of collaborations and acquisitions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our software-defined storage market covers the following areas:

• Software-defined storage market sizing

• Software-defined storage market forecast

• Software-defined storage market industry analysis"





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04046980/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001