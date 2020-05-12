WASHINGTON, D.C., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank Director, the leading information resource for senior executives and board members of financial institutions nationwide, today announced updates to its online platform, FinXTech Connect, in an effort to make it easier for U.S. banks to discover proven technology solutions.

FinXTech Connect Features Now Include:

Guided search function to allow banks to easily find solutions

In-depth editorial profiles on fintech companies working with U.S. banks

Access to key technology leaders and contact information

Product features, pricing models and core processor capabilities

A sample client list and testimonials from financial institutions

Where applicable, data on each fintech’s notable investors

Special section highlighting the technology road-maps of the major core providers

And newly released from FinXTech Connect, quarterly FinXTech Intelligence Reports spotlighting key technology trends and corresponding providers. The inaugural report focuses on the new opportunities bank’s can gain through APIs (Application Programming Interfaces).

“APIs create opportunities for banks to streamline their operations and explore new revenue models. The FinXTech Intelligence Report unpacks this important technology concept by identifying the key trends, providers and business use cases driving API adoption among banks,” says Amber Buker, program director of FinXTech Connect.

Built specifically for banks, FinXTech Connect is a curated directory of emerging financial technology companies who are strategically partnering with financial institutions of all sizes. Each company included in FinXTech Connect is categorized by the problem that they help a financial institution solve, specifically around the challenges of strategic growth, creating efficiencies and reducing risks.

“It has always been our core focus at Bank Director to educate senior leaders and members of the boards of financial institutions. We believe utilizing the data within FinXTech Connect to create detailed reports on specific technology areas provides banks a new resource when reviewing their strategic investments - especially as they look to serve their communities in this new operating environment,” says Mika Moser, president of Bank Director & FinXTech.

For banks looking to engage in this new online platform, please contact Bank Director’s client relationship manager Amanda Wages at awages@bankdirector.com. For technology companies who would like to be interviewed and considered for FinXTech Connect, please contact Amber Buker, program director of FinXTech Connect, at abuker@bankdirector.com.





About FinXTech

Launched in 2014, FinXTech is a resource powered by Bank Director, which specializes in connecting a hugely influential audience of U.S. bank leaders with technology partners at the forefront of innovation. FinXTech makes it easier for banks and technology companies to work together – through its exclusive in person events, editorial content and online FinXTech Connect platform. For more information, please visit FinXTech.com.





About Bank Director

Since 1991, Bank Director has served as a leading information resource for the directors and officers of financial institutions. Through its quarterly Bank Director magazine, executive-level research, annual conferences, and its website, BankDirector.com, Bank Director reaches the leaders of the institutions that comprise America’s banking industry. Bank Director is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. For more information, please visit BankDirector.com.

