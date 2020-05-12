LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandou , an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient, chip link solutions, confirmed today that Coherent Logix will implement its Glasswing™ SerDes intellectual property (IP) in its low-power, high-performance C-programmable processors used in a variety of embedded system applications.



“Coherent Logix’s HyperX™ architecture enables innovation and brings highly scalable computing resources as well as reduced power consumption to system designs,” remarks Dr. Amin Shokrollahi, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Kandou. “We are delighted that Coherent Logix recognizes the value the Glasswing transceiver offers to its programmable processors. We look forward to a lasting relationship.”

Unlike fixed/traditional processor architectures, the Coherent Logix HyperX architecture allows the behavior and characteristics of the processing fabric to be adapted in real-time to meet varying system requirements. The space-proven technology supports advanced functionalities such as hyperspectral and multispectral image/data fusion, software defined radio (SDR), Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), portable sensor systems, remote sensor platforms, surveillance receivers, anti-jam Global Positioning System (GPS), automatic target recognition and threat cueing, ad-hoc networking, and secure data transmission.

Ideally suited for short links inside a shared package, the Glasswing chip-to-chip link technology is based on Kandou’s CNRZ-5 Chord™ signaling architecture, delivering low-power, high-bandwidth signaling. It is the only ultra-short reach (USR) SerDes IP proven in silicon and capable of providing 1Tbps bandwidth at under one watt to advance fundamental architectural shifts in power savings essential for aerospace and satellite communications.

“The Kandou technology is a good fit for our chiplet strategy, allowing us to build scalable solutions,” notes Michael Doerr, Coherent Logix’s president and CEO. “The Glasswing SerDes IP simplifies the integration of multiple chips in a single package, is easy to implement and offers robust, high-speed interconnect with ultra-low power consumption. It is a compelling resource for our HyperX development efforts.”

Coherent Logix is a semiconductor platform company noted for its low-power, high-performance, programmable processors for embedded systems. Its portfolio of solutions includes processors, integrated system development tools, optimized libraries, and system reference designs that reduce build complexity and time to market.

The Glasswing hard IP delivers a total of 500 gigabits (Gbps) of bi-directional throughput on 2.4 millimeter (mm) of die edge while consuming 1pJ/bit. The link achieves a native bit error rate (BER) of better than 1E-15 at the targeted data rate of 25GBaud. An optional forward error correction (FEC) can improve the BER to 1E-28, providing further design margins. Insertion loss is specified up to 6 decibel (dB) at 25GBaud, enabling channels of up to 40mm on standard, low-cost organic substrates.

