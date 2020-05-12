AVON, Conn., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2013, Eastbridge conducted their first joint survey with BenefitsPRO. The goal of the survey was to gauge how healthcare reform might have changed the way brokers approach the benefits market. Every year since then, the survey has been updated and new topics added that are relevant to the discussion and reflective of current trends in the voluntary market.
The 2020 Brokers and Voluntary Benefits—Growth in a Changing Market Spotlight™ Report addresses the following topics and compares, where appropriate, this year’s results to past studies:
The report is currently available for purchase for $1,500. For additional information or to purchase the report, visit the report page by clicking here, e-mail info@eastbridge.com, or call (860) 676-9633.
Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada.
