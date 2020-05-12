PORTLAND, Maine, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In support of the communities surrounding our headquarters here in Portland, EnviroLogix Inc. recently provided support to five local area programs. These programs reflect the strength and integrity of our culture and serve as models for humanity.



"These organizations are always taking care of the hardest hit among us, but most critically they are making a difference during these unprecedented times." said Bill Welch, President of EnviroLogix. "It is a great honor for us to give back to the community that our business is so proud and fortunate to be a part of."

EnviroLogix has made financial contributions to each of the following charitable organizations:

Falmouth Food Pantry: Serving Falmouth and Surrounding Communities

https://www.falmouthme.org/town-clerk/events/25166

For over 30 years, Falmouth Food Pantry has been serving the needs of citizens in Falmouth and surrounding communities (Cumberland, Yarmouth, Portland, and Westbrook). Volunteers serve clients at the pantry, bring meals to some clients, help take in deliveries, and stock shelves.





Project Grace: Neighbors Helping Neighbors

https://projectgracemaine.weebly.com

Project Grace is neighbors helping neighbors in Scarborough Maine. Their mission is to improve the lives of their Scarborough neighbors by identifying both those in need and those willing to share their gifts, and coordinating the interchange in a compassionate, confidential manner.





The Locker Project: Feeding The Future

http://mainelockerproject.org

The Locker Project connects food-insecure children with nourishing food to improve their learning capacity, health and future. They take a whole-family approach to child hunger, and their programs strive to be low-barrier, stigma-free and environmentally responsible.





Through These Doors: Domestic Resources & Advocacy

https://www.throughthesedoors.org/

TTD creates innovative responses and mobilizes the community to promote safety in the face of oppression and violence. They provide safe and accessible services to those affected by domestic violence regardless of race, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, gender, age, primary language spoken, or immigration status.





Westbrook Food Pantry: Feeding The Future

http://westbrookfoodpantry.org/

The Westbrook Community Food & Resource Center is an all-volunteer non-profit organization providing free supplemental food to Westbrook residents on a monthly basis. Volunteers make this pantry thrive and are needed to work in the pantry, in starting food drives and in other ways as well.

