SAN DIEGO and WARWICK, R.I., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genomatica and Glenn LLC, an Azelis Americas company, today announced Glenn as the exclusive distributor of Genomatica’s Brontide™ natural butylene glycol in the U.S., effective immediately. Brontide is recognized in the personal care industry as a sustainably sourced, natural ingredient compared to traditionally produced petroleum-based butylene glycol.



Glenn, a specialty ingredients distributor dedicated to the personal care industry and renowned for its technical competence and focus on sustainability and innovation, added Brontide to its portfolio to support personal care customers in creating natural and sustainable beauty products that meet the demand and expectations of today’s consumers.

Glenn brings 16 technical account managers dedicated to the personal care industry, an application lab bolstered by e-Lab and iChat digital capabilities, and the shared experiences of its Azelis colleagues throughout the world — including insights from Azelis’ marketing and distribution of Brontide in Europe.

Genomatica and Glenn are both committed to sustainability, with Genomatica’s focus on helping manufacturers make products more sustainably, and Azelis’ recent EcoVadis Gold rating for corporate social responsibility, placing it in the top one percent of distributors worldwide. Recently, Azelis joined Together for Sustainability (TfS), the global initiative for sustainable supply chains.

Brontide can be found in a variety of personal care and beauty products from major beauty manufacturers and indie brands, including moisturizers, shampoos, body washes, creams and more. A multi-functional ingredient, it can be used for moisture retention, improved texture, antimicrobial properties and as a solubilizer for plant extracts, flavor and fragrances.

About Genomatica

Genomatica is harnessing synthetic biology to remake the world of everyday products and materials through the power of clean manufacturing. The company is developing more sustainable, higher-performance key ingredients for everyday products, using plants and waste rather than fossil fuels or other non-sustainable sources like palm oil. Genomatica has already commercialized products to make better plastics, spandex and cosmetics, and is working on nylon, household cleaners and more. To learn more, visit www.genomatica.com . To learn more about Brontide, visit www.brontidebg.com .

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and food ingredients present in over 50 countries across the globe with around 2,200 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to about 40,000 customers, creating a turnover of $2.37 billion (2019). In the US we operate under a number of renowned co-brands that cater to the various markets in the region.

Throughout our extensive network of more than 60 application laboratories, our award-winning technical staff help customers develop formulations. We combine a global reach with a local focus to offer a reliable, integrated service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. And we believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com