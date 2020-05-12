IRVINE, Calif., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cie , a venture studio, today announced that it has helped Performa Labs, one of its portfolio companies in semi-stealth mode, raise $3 million in seed funding.



The funding round is led by Wavemaker Partners with participation from RezVen Partners . The infusion of capital will be used to further build Performa’s training software for first responders and expand the company’s public safety mission.

Performa’s software allows faster, safer training for professionals with mission-critical careers. “We’re excited to invest in another company founded by Cie. We’re confident Performa Labs will not only grow rapidly but also operate at a high level,” said Eric Manlunas, Founder and Managing Partner at Wavemaker Partners. “Now more than ever, first responders need tools so they can make smarter decisions more quickly in order to save lives. Performa will surely strengthen any team that uses its software.”

“We are committed to improving the public’s well-being. We are proud that our software will improve training and increase overall safety for everyone. And we are glad that during this uncertain economic climate we were able to secure funding,” said Yasuto Suga, EIR at Cie and CEO of Performa Labs. “This round will help us build our programs and also expand our offerings to more departments and other industries who will benefit from our innovative approach to training.”

About Wavemaker Partners

Wavemaker is a cross border venture capital firm founded in 2003. The firm is dual headquartered in Los Angeles and Singapore and has raised over $385M across multiple funds. Wavemaker is one of the most active early stage investors in Southern California and Southeast Asia and has invested in over 350 companies the last 17 years. Wavemaker is the Southern California and Southeast Asia affiliate of the Draper Venture Network. For more information, visit http://wavemaker.vc/ .

About Cie

Cie is a venture studio that serves as an innovation lab for visionary corporate partners and an accelerator for bold entrepreneurs who want to transform disruptive ideas into new technology ventures.

Cie blends Silicon Valley DNA with the business maturity of serial entrepreneurs, seasoned venture capitalists, and Fortune 500 executives. Combined with the team’s strategic and operational expertise in technology, product development, brand building, and customer acquisition, Cie consistently drives positive outcomes across a wide range of business challenges.

Cie's venture portfolio includes Cie Games (acquired by Glu Mobile), Nativo, ASAP Tire (acquired by Tire Rack), Titan School Solutions, and a growing list of emerging start-ups. Cie’s leadership team has served key roles at transformational companies such as Amazon, eBay, Yahoo!, Overture and Internet Brands.

Visit www.ciedigital.com to learn more.