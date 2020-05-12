Syndey, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Kuwait outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

Mobile telecommunications are a driving force in Kuwait’s telecom sector

Overall Kuwait offers a dynamic telecoms sector with a strong bias towards mobile infrastructure and services. The telecoms sector has become increasingly important to Kuwait’s economy as the country looks to diversify from its reliance on oil and this is particularly pertinent given the drop in oil prices as a consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak.

5G services have become a key focus of the operators which all launched initial 5G networks in 2019. Huawei has formed various partnerships with some of the key operators to further develop 5G in Kuwait.

In 2020 the operators have also demonstrated support during the COVID-19 pandemic through various service offerings and assistance.

While Kuwait’s mobile sector shows considerable progress; the country’s fixed broadband penetration is one of the lowest in the region. The Kuwaiti government is however focusing on building fixed broadband networks and ultimately this sector offers a potential future growth opportunity for both the operators and government. Improvements to the fixed broadband infrastructure will assist to grow markets such as e-commerce, along with smart infrastructure development, start-ups and M2M.

BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains all around the world. During this time, the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device and ICT equipment production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to source necessary equipment or manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may also be postponed or slowed down in some countries. On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services is likely to be impacted by large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. In contrast, the demand for mobile and broadband services is expected to rise, as more citizens will require online services for work, entertainment, education, tele-health and social purposes.

This BuddeComm report provides extensive information on Kuwait’s telecoms market and provides key industry statistics as well as information and insights relating to fixed and mobile infrastructure, subscribers, regulations and major players.

Key developments:

Zain Kuwait established a Sale and Leaseback arrangement for its mobile towers with IHS Holding Limited in February 2020.

VIVA Kuwait became rebranded as STC (Kuwait) in late 2019.

The three major operators of Zain Kuwait, STC (VIVA Kuwait) and Ooredoo are all offering LTE services as well as exploring 5G opportunities.

The telecoms regulator is supportive of infrastructure sharing in Kuwait.

There is a high ownership of smart phones in Kuwait.

Improvements to fibre-broadband infrastructure are underway.

Companies covered in this report include:

Mobile Telecommunications Co (MTC) / Zain, Ooredoo Kuwait, STC (Formerly Kuwait Telecom Company (KTC) / Viva).

Key statistics

Country overview

Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Global implications Economic considerations and responses Kuwait implications

Telecommunications market Market analysis Competitive environment

Regional Middle East Market Comparison Introduction Mobile and mobile broadband penetration Fixed and mobile broadband penetration

Regulatory environment Historic overview Regulatory authority Privatisation Infrastructure sharing Interconnect Mobile regulatory issues Third mobile operator Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Roaming tariff reduction Spectrum refarming for LTE Spectrum for 5G Mobile tower management

Mobile market Market analysis Mobile statistics General statistics Mobile broadband Mobile infrastructure Mobile tower sharing 5G 4G (LTE) GSM, 3G Other infrastructure developments Major mobile operators Zain Kuwait Ooredoo Kuwait STC (formerly Viva) Mobile content and applications m-banking (payments/loans) OTT messaging services Mobile handsets

Fixed-broadband market Introduction and statistical overview Historic overview Market overview Broadband statistics

Fixed network operators Ministry of Communications

Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network Fibre networks International infrastructure (satellite, submarine) Submarine cable networks Satellite communication Smart infrastructure IoT Smart grids e-Commerce Start-ups e-Banking/e-Payments e-Health

