GRAND ISLAND, Neb., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amur Equipment Finance, Inc. (AmurEF), a nationally ranked Top Five independent equipment finance company, announced it has been approved by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) to serve as a lender under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). AmurEF is currently accepting applications and will continue to submit applications so long as program funding remains.



“AmurEF is honored to support the SBA in providing liquidity to small businesses,” said James Truran, AmurEF’s Chief Operating Officer. “We know that small businesses are the lifeblood of the U.S. economy, and we appreciate the opportunity to help our customers access the funds they need to navigate this challenging environment.”

The Paycheck Protection Program was established by the CARES Act to provide financial relief to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information on this program, please visit our website https://www.amuref.com/ or visit the SBA’s website at https://www.sba.gov/ .

About Amur Equipment Finance, Inc.

Amur Equipment Finance is a Top Five nationally ranked independent commercial equipment finance provider and a certified Great Place to Work®, dedicated to ensuring that its customers and employees around the nation are equipped to grow and succeed. AmurEF offers customized capital financing programs that draw on its uniquely expansive expertise in the world’s most essential industries – from transportation and technology to manufacturing and medicine – to support its network of over 15,000 vendors and other partners.

For more information, visit amuref.com .

Media Contact: