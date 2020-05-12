As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 8. May, at the price of accepted bids.

SeriesRIKB 25 0612RIKB 28 1115
ISINIS0000019321IS0000028249
Additional issuance (nominal)00
Settlement date05/13/202005/13/2020
Total outstanding (nominal)94,487,963,00068,549,801,519