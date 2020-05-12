As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 8. May, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKB 25 0612 RIKB 28 1115 ISIN IS0000019321 IS0000028249 Additional issuance (nominal) 0 0 Settlement date 05/13/2020 05/13/2020 Total outstanding (nominal) 94,487,963,000 68,549,801,519