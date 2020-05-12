As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 8. May, at the price of accepted bids.
|Series
|RIKB 25 0612
|RIKB 28 1115
|ISIN
|IS0000019321
|IS0000028249
|Additional issuance (nominal)
|0
|0
|Settlement date
|05/13/2020
|05/13/2020
|Total outstanding (nominal)
|94,487,963,000
|68,549,801,519
