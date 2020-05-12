FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsurion, a leading managed security services provider for highly distributed and small-to-medium enterprises and the IT providers that serve them, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Keri Delaloye, senior director, channel marketing; Shavonn Mealing, partnership and channel sales director; and Paula Rhea, product marketing manager to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list. Recognizing the unique strengths, vision and achievements of a select group of women, this prestigious, annual list acknowledges channel leaders who are blazing a trail for future generations. These women are from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers and other IT organizations.



The CRN® editorial team selects the honorees to celebrate a list of exceptional women acclaimed for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership and dedication to the IT channel.

Keri Delaloye began her technology career more than 20 years ago on a global marketing communications team for a computer-aided design, manufacturing and engineering software company. Guy Cunningham, Netsurion VP, Channel Sales and Alliances noted, “Partner experience is critical to everything we do at Netsurion. Keri has demonstrated that by successfully developing and directing new programs and processes in demand generation, onboarding and enablement.”

Shavonn Mealing was heavily involved last year in developing Netsurion’s VAR program, focusing on recruitment and enablement of key strategic VAR partners across North America to drive revenue. “Shavonn was instrumental in helping expand our relationships with channel partners last year,” said Cunningham. “And she’s continued to focus on developing those relationships and increasing brand awareness of our managed solutions for networking, security and compliance.”

Paula Rhea’s career spans 20+ years centered on B2B technology for networking, cloud, cybersecurity and managed services. “Paula has played an important role in accelerating partner productivity and revenue generation through competitive intel communication and product launch management,” said Cunningham.

“CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success.”

“We’re extremely proud to have three women named CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel,” said Cunningham. “And we’re looking forward to all three of them continuing to help solidify Netsurion’s position as the leading cybersecurity partner for managed IT service providers.”

The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN® Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Netsurion

Netsurion powers secure and agile networks for highly distributed and small-to-medium enterprises and the IT providers that serve them. In such environments, the convergence of threat protection and network management are driving the need for greater interoperability between the NOC (network operations center) and the SOC (security operations center) as well as solutions that fuse technology and service to achieve optimal results. To this end, Netsurion has converged purpose-built network hardware, innovative security software and flexible managed services. Netsurion’s SD-Branch solution, BranchSDO, is a comprehensive network management and security solution consisting of SD-WAN, next-gen security, cellular, Wi-Fi and PCI DSS compliance tools and support. At the heart of the solution is the CXD, Netsurion’s SD-WAN edge appliance. Netsurion’s Security Operations solution, EventTracker, delivers advanced threat protection and compliance benefits in a variety of deployment options: a SIEM platform, a co-managed SIEM service with 24/7 SOC and a managed SIEM for MSPs.



www.netsurion.com, Twitter: @Netsurion, LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/netsurion/



About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

