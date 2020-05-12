RENO, Nev., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcoran Global Living is the first brokerage to take a major leap forward to provide innovation during the current challenges of the market. With limitations on public gatherings and activities as a result of local and state shelter orders, agents at Corcoran Global Living now have an all new 3D tool to make viewing and “visiting” a property online easier and more realistic than ever. The cutting-edge virtual tour, GoGlobal360, powered by Asteroom, assists in quickly producing fully detailed 3D property tours.



Corcoran Global Living is committed to furnishing their agents with the best support and platforms to optimize results, for both near-term need and long-term benefits. GoGlobal360 brings interactive, viewer-friendly access to home tours that attract and captivate qualified prospects. Looking to the horizon, these potential clients need not wait until restrictions are lifted to tour homes of interest. Visitors may navigate at their own pace and develop a real-life perspective of how a particular property will suit their needs.

“I loved creating my own 3D tours. I can't say that I love adopting new technologies, but this one was easy. It was a real lifesaver when we weren't able to have outside vendors in our listings during the shelter order. Even better, I now know how to produce 3D tours for my future listings,” commented Sherri Howe, top-producing agent at Corcoran Global Living’s Noe Valley office in San Francisco. “I appreciate that Corcoran Global Living is always looking for new ways to support agents and identify new tools like this to help us stay a step ahead no matter what the market brings.”

Maintaining safety and saving time while actively discovering the possibilities, GoGlobal360 is not only aesthetically engaging, it is also easy to use and manage. Agents are introduced and trained in a concise learning session, ready to offer this innovative enhancement to clients right away, creating tours expeditiously with great attention to detail.

Virtual tours present multiple advantages including availability to long-distance buyers, real-time feedback, and creating a sense of ownership for the viewers. The ease and comfort of such tours may be a sign of the future in real estate, and Corcoran Global Living is again leading the way. To get a feel for this incredible tool in action, Corcoran Global Living has a teaser video on their YouTube channel .

“At the forefront of each decision we make is: how can we best empower and support our agents. Whether its apps, training or hands-on staff support, our service level is unequaled. We are behind our agents to help their business to grow and flourish even during the most challenging times,” commented Michael Mahon, CEO and Founder of Corcoran Global Living.

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living serves the California and Nevada markets with 13 strategically located offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Reno/Lake Tahoe region. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its very loyal customer base, with over 450 dedicated, professional agents and gross annual sales in excess of $2.5 billion. With a forward-thinking leadership team with deep roots in real estate and notable private investment backing, Corcoran Global Living is poised for exponential growth into additional metro areas in the states where they operate. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

