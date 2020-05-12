Press Release

Regulated Information

Antwerp, 12 May 2020– 06:00 p.m. CET

Disclosure in accordance with the Law of 2 May 2007 - Transparency law

Transparency notification by Mr Bart Van Malderen

VGP NV has received a transparency notification dated 11 May 2020 that by virtue of the introduction of the double voting right by VGP NV on 8 May 2020, VM Invest NV, Bart Van Malderen and VGP MISV Comm. VA together now hold 25.81% of the voting rights of VGP NV. Therefore, their voting rights have crossed the threshold of 25%.

The notification dated 11 May 2020 contains the following information:

·Reason for notification:

Passive threshold crossing.

·Notification by:

A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

·Persons subject to the notification requirement:

VM Invest NV, Spinnerijstraat 12, 9240 Zele

Bart Van Malderen

VGP MISV Comm. VA, Spinnerijstraat 12, 9240 Zele

·Date on which the threshold is crossed:

8 May 2020.

·Threshold that is crossed:

25%.

·Denominator:

30,037,687.

·Notified details:

Previous notification After the transaction Number of voting rights Number of voting rights % of voting rights VM Invest NV 4,149,171 6,822,804 22.71% Bart Van Malderen 0 0 0.00% VGP MISV Comm. VA 929,153 929,153 3.09% Total 5,078,324 7,751,957 25.81%

·Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

VM Invest NV is controlled exclusively by Mr Bart Van Malderen. As statutory manager of VGP MISV Comm. VA, Mr Bart Van Malderen also has exclusive control over VGP MISV Comm. VA.

This notification is made in the context of the introduction of double voting right approved by the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of VGP NV on 8 May 2020.

About VGP

VGP is a leading European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi- industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 6.67 million m2 and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a family- owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of circa 220 employees today owns and operates assets in 12 European countries directly and through VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2, both joint ventures with Allianz Real Estate. As of December 2019, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to €2.77 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) of €741 million. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the Prague Stock Exchange (ISIN: BE0003878957).

