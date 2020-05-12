New York, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sonobuoy Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03767929/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on sonobuoy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for strengthening ASW capabilities, increasing deployment of UAV/UUV, and increasing number of submarines. In addition, growing demand for strengthening ASW capabilities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The sonobuoy market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The sonobuoy market is segmented as below:

By End User

• Defense

• Commercial

• Special purpose



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the introduction of new software for communication as one of the prime reasons driving the sonobuoy market growth during the next few years. Also, miniature sonobuoys, and introduction of solid state bipolar battery for high power sonobuoy applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our sonobuoy market covers the following areas:

• Sonobuoy market sizing

• Sonobuoy market forecast

• Sonobuoy market industry analysis"





