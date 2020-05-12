AMENDMENT TO THE 2019 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT MADE AVAILABLE
Rexel announces the availability to the public and the filing on May 11, 2020 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), under number D. 20-0111-A01, of an Amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF, on March 9, 2020 under number D. 20-0111.
The Amendment to the Universal Registration Document notably includes the following information:
The Amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document is available on Rexel’s corporate website (www.rexel.com/en) in the “Investors – Documentation and Regulated Information” section and on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).
The Amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document is also available at no cost at Rexel’s Headquarters, 13, boulevard du Fort de Vaux, 75017 Paris, France.
ABOUT REXEL GROUP
Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance.
Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,900 branches in 26 countries, with more than 26,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €13.74 billion in 2019.
Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence Europe, Euronext VigeoEiris Europe 120 Index, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe and STOXX® Global Climate Change Leaders, in recognition of its performance in corporate social responsibility (CSR). Rexel is on the CDP “Climate A List”.
For more information, visit Rexel’s web site at www.rexel.com/en
CONTACTS
FINANCIAL ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
|Ludovic DEBAILLEUX
|+33 1 42 85 76 12
|ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com
PRESS
|Brunswick: Thomas KAMM
|+33 1 53 96 83 92
|tkamm@brunswickgroup.com
