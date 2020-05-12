AMENDMENT TO THE 2019 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT MADE AVAILABLE





Rexel announces the availability to the public and the filing on May 11, 2020 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), under number D. 20-0111-A01, of an Amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF, on March 9, 2020 under number D. 20-0111.

The Amendment to the Universal Registration Document notably includes the following information:

An update of risk factors with respect to the impact that the current health crisis related to the Covid-19 pandemic could have on the Group's situation, in particular, the risk of significant worsening of the global economic environment or in the main countries in which Rexel operates or a major exogenous event impacting the Group’s activities, as well as a liquidity risk;



An update by the Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Compensation Committee, of the Compensation policy for 2020 for the Chief Executive Officer, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Directors; and



An update of the resolution concerning the allocation of result included in the draft resolutions submitted to the Shareholders' vote at the Combined General Meeting to be held on June 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at Rexel Headquarters, in- camera, following the decision of the Board of Directors.

The Amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document is available on Rexel’s corporate website ( www.rexel.com /en ) in the “Investors – Documentation and Regulated Information” section and on the AMF’s website ( www.amf-france.org ).

The Amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document is also available at no cost at Rexel’s Headquarters, 13, boulevard du Fort de Vaux, 75017 Paris, France.





Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial.

Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,900 branches in 26 countries, with more than 26,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €13.74 billion in 2019.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203).

For more information, visit Rexel’s web site at www.rexel.com /en





FINANCIAL ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX +33 1 42 85 76 12 ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com

PRESS

Brunswick: Thomas KAMM +33 1 53 96 83 92 tkamm@brunswickgroup.com

