ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, the fastest-growing global executive search firm, expands their global footprint into Latin America and Mexico as they announce the addition of Manny Corsino and Hugo Lara today.



Manny Corsino, an executive search professional with 15 years of experience, will serve as Managing Director in ZRG’s Miami office. In addition to offering his expertise to the firm’s Technology, Private Equity, and Consumer practices, he will manage ZRG’s global relationships into Latin America. Prior to joining the company, Manny led Latin American operations for two global executive search firms, and his impressive client list includes AWS, Under Armour, and Microsoft.

Based in Mexico City, Hugo Lara is a distinguished industrial leader who has placed CEOs as well as sales and marketing roles. As Managing Director, he will lend his expertise and breadth of knowledge ZRG’s Industrial and Consumer practices and further the company’s reach into Mexico and Central America. He has worked at Mexichem (now Orbia), Vitro S.A.B. de C.V., Parmalat, and SC Johnson and most recently was the Industrial and Advisory Leader for Korn Ferry México.



Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG, said: “For over a decade, Manny has dedicated himself to bridging the gap between North America and Latin America in the executive search world, and our Technology Practice will benefit from his valuable industry expertise.”

“In addition, Hugo’s focus on customers’ needs and people management, as well as his strong consultative and strategic thinking abilities, will be an asset to our Industrial and Consumer practices. In welcoming these accomplished executive search specialists to the firm, ZRG broadens our reach into Mexico and the Latin American region at large,” Hartmann added.

“ZRG is home to many partners that I have worked with in the past,” Corsino stated. “In addition to collaborating with them further, I am most excited to work alongside some the best and brightest in the business on a global scale and leverage ZRG’s state-of-the-art proprietary tools to better serve my current and future clients.”

“I look forward to developing the brand in Mexico and partnering with ZRG’s search experts across all industries to sharpen my skills and more effectively support my clients,” Lara added. “The firm continues to lead by doing things their own way, maintaining a global mindset and achieving aggressive growth with their powerful and comprehensive search tools.”

About ZRG

Since 1999, ZRG’s data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about identifying top talent, and for over 20 years, clients have trusted us to recruit top talent around the world. Today, ZRG is one of the fastest-growing global firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of retained executive, middle-management, and customized search solutions globally through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia.

ZRG’s sole focus is to match clients with the right leaders by leveraging technological innovation, years of experience, and our ability to identify quality candidates. Strong leadership effectively steers the ship of a company, and it’s not uncommon for businesses to falter under a sub-par executive team. That’s where ZRG comes into play by helping firms identify and hire the right leaders. ZRG’s analytical process and collaborative culture give us the competitive edge to provide our clients with the industry advantage.