TORONTO, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 14, 2020 Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services, will be participating in and sponsoring a PharmaVOICE virtual panel event.



The event will bring together an esteemed panel of experts in clinical development/operations and data management. All panel members are currently deeply engaged in complex global ePRO studies.



The group will discuss the critical importance of ePRO/eCOA data in today’s clinical research and the potential that it provides in terms of understanding key aspects of patient data. Discussion will include points on managing critical endpoints in ePRO data and best practices in managing ePRO data.

The event will be moderated by Taren Grom, Editor of PharmaVOICE. Panelists include Dr. Paul-André de Lame, M.D., Founder of Anabase International Corp., Naomi Waithira, Head of Data Management, Mahidol Oxford Research Unit, University of Oxford, John Woock, Ph.D., Chief Marketing Officer at Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., and Andrew Schachter, Axiom’s Founder & CEO.

“ePRO continues to exponentially grow as a tool to capture key data directly from subjects participating in clinical studies. We are looking forward to a deep discussion on this topic. As capturing data in the age of COVID-19 has required the industry to adapt how clinical trials are conducted, the panel will also discuss data collection challenges that require our adaption and the key role of ePRO in meeting the needs of data and clinical monitoring,” shared Andrew Schachter.

To register, please visit: https://www.pharmavoice.com/weblinx/epro/

About PharmaVOICE

PharmaVOICE magazine provides the pharmaceutical industry with insightful and thought-provoking commentary in a multiple-perspective format through forums, topics, and articles covering a range of issues from molecule through market. PharmaVOICE magazine reaches more than 46,000 BPA qualified subscribers and 60,000 users with its digital edition. PharmaVOICE is the forum that allows business leaders to engage in a candid dialogue on the challenges and trends impacting the industry. PharmaVOICE subscribers are also kept abreast of the latest trends and information through additional media resources, including Social Media, Webinars, Virtual Panels, Podcasts, Videos, e-Books, White Papers, e-Surveys and e-Alerts.

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: Data Management, Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/ .

