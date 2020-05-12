Investor meeting on 20 May 2020

Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. will publish its first quarter 2020 results after market closing on Tuesday 19 May.

Eimskip invites investors and market participants to a meeting where Vilhelm Thorsteinsson, CEO, will present the first quarter results.



The meeting will be held on Wednesday 20 May 2020 at 8:30 GMT and will due to ban on gatherings be webcasted live in Icelandic on www.eimskip.com/investors . A link will be provided before the meeting commences and investors can send questions before 8:00 Wednesday morning to investors@eimskip.com subject investor meeting.

A recording of the meeting will be available on the company’s IR site after the meeting.

Documents will be available after the meeting on the company’s investor relations website, www.eimskip.is/investors

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications via phone (+354) 825-3399 or investors@eimskip.is.