Investor meeting on 20 May 2020
Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. will publish its first quarter 2020 results after market closing on Tuesday 19 May.
Eimskip invites investors and market participants to a meeting where Vilhelm Thorsteinsson, CEO, will present the first quarter results.
The meeting will be held on Wednesday 20 May 2020 at 8:30 GMT and will due to ban on gatherings be webcasted live in Icelandic on www.eimskip.com/investors. A link will be provided before the meeting commences and investors can send questions before 8:00 Wednesday morning to investors@eimskip.com subject investor meeting.
A recording of the meeting will be available on the company’s IR site after the meeting.
Documents will be available after the meeting on the company’s investor relations website,www.eimskip.is/investors
For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications via phone (+354) 825-3399 or investors@eimskip.is.
