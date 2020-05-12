Austin, TX, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market-leading Relay Filter from Lightspeed Systems (“Lightspeed” or “the Company”) has been named a 2020 Cool Tool Award winner by EdTech Digest. Relay was recognized in the Networking, Information Technology, Connectivity, or Access Solution category.

Lightspeed’s Relay Filter combines more than 20 years of experience with innovative new technology to provide a comprehensive solution for web filtering, CIPA compliance, reporting, and student safety:

Cloud-based, multi-OS support for any device, on and off campus

Real-time Safety Check alerts on students exhibiting concerning behavior such as bullying, self-harm, and suicide

Actionable online activity reports

Powerful YouTube filtering for safe use of video in education

Patent-pending Smart Agent technology that provides hassle-free SSL decryption

“While The EdTech Awards salutes all those on the front lines of help, with an extraordinary shift to online learning, really acknowledging the innovators, leaders, and trendsetters—particularly in our field—is more important than ever,” shared Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest oversees the program.

Lightspeed Systems was also recognized in the District Data Solution category for its Relay Analytics product. Relay Analytics provides detailed reporting on app and application usage to ensure engagement, drive adoption, identify unvetted apps, increase student data privacy, and maximize ROI.

“Digital learning safety has never been more important for students, and we’re honored to be recognized by EdTech Digest for all the ways Relay is protecting students and helping schools,” shares Lightspeed Systems VP of Marketing, Amy Bennett.

About Lightspeed Systems

For over 20 years, Lightspeed Systems has built smart solutions to the challenges schools face when implementing technology. Partnered with 6,500 districts in the United States and 28,000 schools around the world, Lightspeed Systems offers integrated filtering, management, monitoring, and protection for schools through its groundbreaking platform, Relay. Headquartered in Austin, TX (with offices in Portland and the U.K.), Lightspeed protects over 15 million students in 35 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.lightspeedsystems.com.

