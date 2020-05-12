New York, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Asset Management Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03009238/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on digital asset management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the shift from on premises to SaaS, increased use of DAM across retail, media, and entertainment industries, and high demand for dynamic documents. In addition, shift from on premises to SaaS is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The digital asset management market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes



The digital asset management market is segmented as below:

By Type

• On premises

• Cloud



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased adoption of analytics to manage digital assets as one of the prime reasons driving the digital asset management market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in mobility solutions, and emergence of integrated dam solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our digital asset management market covers the following areas:

• Digital asset management market sizing

• Digital asset management market forecast

• Digital asset management market industry analysis





