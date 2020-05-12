Today, the High Court has approved a reduction of TORM plc’s share premium account by USD 900m (the "Capital Reduction") under section 648 of the Companies Act 2006. The Capital Reduction was approved by TORM’s shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 15 April 2020.



The Capital Reduction will not reduce the underlying net assets of the Company but increase the distributable reserves by USD 900m and thereby provide the Company with additional flexibility to undertake future share buybacks or dividend payments, should circumstances make this desirable.

Once the formal order of the Court is received, it will be submitted to the Registrar of Companies, and accordingly take effect on registration of the order and statement of capital. Due to the impact of the COVID-19, the Registrar of Companies is unable to register the Capital Reduction within normal time. The timing of the registration is therefore uncertain, but expected within a month, and will be available on the website of the Registrar of Companies when the registration has been conducted.

CONTACT TORM plc Jacob Meldgaard, Executive Director, tel.: +45 3917 9200 Birchin Court, 20 Birchin Lane Kim Balle, CFO, tel.: +45 3917 9200 London, EC3V 9DU, United Kingdom Morten Agdrup, IR, tel.: +45 3917 9249 Tel.: +44 203 713 4560 www.torm.com

ABOUT TORM

TORM is one of the world’s leading carriers of refined oil products. The Company operates a fleet of approximately 80 modern vessels with a strong commitment to safety, environmental responsibility and customer service. TORM was founded in 1889. The Company conducts business worldwide. TORM’s shares are listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen and NASDAQ New York (tickers: TRMD A and TRMD). For further information, please visit www.torm.com.

