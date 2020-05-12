As a member of the joint venture Femern Link Contractors, Aarsleff was today informed that the construction of the Fehmarnbelt Link will commence on 1 January 2021.

Back in 2016, Femern Link Contractors entered into conditional contracts for three out of the four large tunnel contracts for the Fehmarnbelt Link.

The contracts comprise establishment of portal structures, ramps, toll stations and bridges on the Danish and the German side as well as casting and installation of the tunnel elements for the 18-kilometre-long immersed tunnel. The three contracts are:

Construction of the northern part of the immersed tunnel

Construction of the southern part of the immersed tunnel

Construction of in situ tunnel, portals and ramps. Aarsleff is the lead company on this contract.

The total contract value is EUR 3.4 billion of which Aarsleff’s share is EUR 0.5 billion. (Amounts are stated in 2015 prices).





All three contracts have been entered into by the Femern Link Contractors which consist of:

Per Aarsleff Holding A/S (Denmark)

VINCI Construction Grands Projets S.A.S. (France)

Wayss & Freytag Ingenieurbau AG (Germany)

Max Bögl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany)

CFE SA (Belgium)

Solétance-Bachy International S.A.S. (France)

BAM Infra B.V. (Netherlands)

BAM International B.V. (Netherlands)

Dredging International N.V. (Belgium) is only a joint venture member on the tunnel contracts.

COWI A/S (Denmark) is consulting engineer on all three contracts.

The commencement does not affect Aarsleff's earnings expectations for the financial year 2019/20.

Further information:

CEO Jesper Kristian Jacobsen, tel. +45 8744 2222.