NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global midibus market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2020 and 2025. Increasing use of electronic components and rapid demand of hybrid vehicles are the key trends observed towards the growth of global midibus market. Hybrid and electric vehicles are deemed as future of mobility across the globe. Moreover, with the innovation of electric vehicles it aims at permitting green driving in cities and could be used for longer distances as and when required. The objective of adopting electric vehicle is to fully utilize the remaining scope of reducing CO2 emissions and thereby conserving environment.



During the forecast period, the intercity classification is projected to witness the fastest midibus market growth, on the basis of end user

On the basis of end user, the global midibus market is categorized into intracity, intercity and others. During the forecast period, the intercity classification is projected to witness the fastest midibus market growth, on the basis of end user. The growing use of midibus excessively being used for shorter distances specifically in the Asia-Pacific in countries such as China and India.

Explore key industry insights in 43 tables and 30 figures from the 112 pages of report, “Global Midibus Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - Industry Insights by Propulsion (Electric, Gasoline, Natural Gas, Diesel, Hybrid), by End User (Intracity, Intercity, Others)”

Geography Insight

Around the globe, Europe was the largest midibus market in 2019. The initiative undertaken in Europe related to clean bus deployment initiative was launched in 2017 by bus manufacturers, consigners, stakeholders and public transport organizations from various cities across Europe that has massively accentuated the growth of midibus market in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. China produces the highest number of masks. This is due to the growing demand for midibuses from public and private schools in the region.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global midibus market are Yangzhou Yaxing Motor Coach Co., Toyota Motor Corporation, Daimler AG, China South Industries Group Corporation, Ashok Leyland Ltd., Isuzu Motors Ltd., BYD Auto Co. Ltd., Hino Motors Ltd., Groupe Renault, and AB Volvo.

Global Midibus Market Coverage

Propulsion Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Electric

Gasoline

Natural Gas

Diesel

Hybrid

End User Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Intracity

Intercity

Others

Geographical Segmentation

Midibus Market by Region

North America

By Propulsion

By End User

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Propulsion

By End User

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Propulsion

By End User

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Propulsion

By End User

By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E., and Other Countries

