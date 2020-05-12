New York, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02621948/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS)market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the improvements in manageability and protection, increasing adoption of cloud-based disaster recovery solutions, and need to meet RTO and RPO objectives of enterprises. In addition, improvements in manageability and protection is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS)market analysis includes deployment segments and geographic landscapes



The disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS)market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Public cloud

• Private cloud

• Hybrid cloud



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies adoption of DRaaS reducing enterprise need for secondary data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS)market growth during the next few years. Also, introduction of data healing capabilities, and adoption of AI for disaster recovery will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS)market covers the following areas:

• Disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS)market sizing

• Disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS)market forecast

• Disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS)market industry analysis





