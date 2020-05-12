BOSTON, MA, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- ValueSetters, Inc. (OTC:VSTR) announced two senior hires today: Callie Gauzer, CAIA has joined ValueSetters as Director of Investor Relations and Jim Finnerty has joined the company as Director of Institutional Sales.



Ms. Gauzer’s two decades of investment management industry experience have afforded her the opportunity to work with equities, asset allocation and global macro as well as build relationships with institutional investors across the United States and Canada. Callie was formerly a Client Portfolio Manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, representing domestic and international small and mid-cap growth equity strategies. Prior to that, she was a Director at Ned Davis Research and has also held positions at Scotiabank and Eaton Vance Management. She earned a Master of Science in Investment Management from Boston University and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Simmons College. Callie is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst charterholder and member of the CAIA association.

Mr. Finnerty has spent more than 20 years in the financial services industry raising capital for early stage growth companies in the technology and life sciences sectors. As a Senior Institutional Equity Salesman at Kidder Peabody, Hambrecht & Quist, and Deutsche Bank, and as Managing Director of Sales at Merriman Co., Jim has been involved in multiple IPOs, follow-on offerings, PIPE transactions and venture financings. His clients have included the majority of the leading financial institutions in Boston. He holds a BA in Economics and Psychology from Boston College, as well as an MBA in Finance from Cornell’s Johnson School of Management.

“We are delighted to be adding such talented hires to our growing team,” commented Cecilia Lenk, CEO. “Callie brings strategic vision, deep investment knowledge and both buy-side and sell-side perspective, while Jim’s experience marketing transactions to his powerful network of institutional investors should be a tremendous asset. We are excited to move forward and continue to grow ValueSetters.”

About ValueSetters:

Led by a team of professional investors, digital marketing experts, and technology specialists, ValueSetters is a publicly-traded boutique advisory firm with expertise across a broad range of industries. The company has unique experience in helping early stage companies raise capital via the internet and also provides technology consulting services as well as strategic advice to help companies grow and evolve to meet the challenges of today's marketplace. Further information is available at https://valuesetters.com/. Follow ValueSetters on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Coreen Kraysler

ckraysler@valuesetters.com