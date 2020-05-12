Sales Momentum Drives 9% Increase in Revenue and $11.3 Million Backlog
TEMPE, Ariz. , May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The financial statements are available on VirTra’s website and here.
First Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights:
First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:
|All figures in millions, except per share data
|Q1 2020
|Q1 2019
|% Δ
|Total Revenue
|$
|3.3
|$
|3.1
|9
|%
|Gross Profit
|$
|1.6
|$
|1.8
|-11
|%
|Gross Margin
|47.8
|%
|59.0
|%
|-19
|%
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(0.4
|)
|$
|(0.3
|)
|24
|%
|Diluted EPS
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|25
|%
Management Commentary
“During the first quarter of 2020, we continued to build upon the momentum generated in the second half of last year, despite impediments that arose at the end of March,” said Bob Ferris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VirTra. “Financially, the quarter was highlighted by a 9% increase in revenues to $3.3 million from the first quarter of last year. Operationally, the quarter was highlighted by a $1.1 million order from a new distributor in Europe, which is helping expand VirTra’s reputation as the leader in simulation training to more countries abroad. In the last two weeks of March as stay-at-home policies were instituted, some customers requested to delay delivery and installation of orders, which cut into our first quarter results but contributed to our record $11.3 million backlog.
“Despite the uncertain COVID-19 macro environment, we have not seen evidence of sales declining or demand weakening as of today. However, out of an abundance of caution, we have taken prudent measures to fortify our balance sheet and ensure we have the necessary resources to continue executing against our strategic initiatives. Properly trained law enforcement and military personnel is integral to the security and well-being of everyone, and we plan to ensure our growing list of customers have access to the best simulation training available throughout 2020 and beyond.”
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Total revenue increased 9% to $3.3 million from $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in total revenue was due to increases in sales of simulators, accessories, curriculum and training.
Gross profit decreased 11% to $1.6 million (47.8% of total revenue) from $1.8 million (59.0% of total revenue) in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in gross profit was due to increases in production staff to support larger volumes of sales in the future as well as product mix with varying quantity of systems, accessories and services sold.
Net operating expense decreased 7% to $2.1 million from $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to reduced selling, general and administrative costs for labor, benefits, travel, and professional services expense.
Loss from operations was $512,000, compared to a loss of $457,000 in the first quarter of 2019.
Net loss totaled $389,000, or $(0.05) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $313,000, or $(0.04) per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA loss was $326,000, compared to a loss of $278,000 in the first quarter of 2019.
At March 31, 2020, backlog totaled approximately $11.3 million. At March 31, 2020, accounts receivable and unbilled revenues totaled approximately $5.2 million compared to $5.9 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $695,000. Cash and cash equivalents and certificates of deposit totaled $3.8 million at March 31, 2020.
Subsequent Events
On May 8, 2020, VirTra received approval for a $1.3 million Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan from Wells Fargo Bank under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The loan, which is administered through the Small Business Association (SBA), matures on May 8, 2022 and bears an interest rate of 1% per annum. In accordance with the Paycheck Protection Program, VirTra intends to use the funds for designated expenses, which may include payroll costs, group healthcare benefits, and other permitted expenses. Under the terms of the PPP loan, up to the entire amount of principal and accrued interest may be forgiven to the extent PPP loan proceeds are used for qualifying expenses. VirTra intends to use its entire PPP loan amount for designated qualifying expenses and to apply for forgiveness in accordance with the terms of the PPP loan. No assurance can be given that VirTra will obtain forgiveness of the PPP loan in whole or in part.
Conference Call
VirTra management will hold a conference call today (May 12, 2020) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results. VirTra’s Chairman and CEO, Bob Ferris, and CFO, Judy Henry, will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.
U.S. dial-in number: 844-369-8770
International number: 862-298-0840
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact VirTra’s IR team at 949-574-3860.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of VirTra’s website.
A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 26, 2020.
Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010
International replay number: 919-882-2331
Replay ID: 34580
About VirTra
VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.
About the Presentation of Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and before other non-operating costs and income (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA also includes non-cash stock option expense and other than temporary impairment loss on investments. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently. VirTra calculates its Adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items it does not consider to be indicative of its performance and its ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein because management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to VirTra’s investors regarding VirTra’s financial condition and results of operations and because Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in VirTra’s industry, several of which present a form of Adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of VirTra’s results as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative for net income, cash flows from operating activities and other consolidated income or cash flows statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the following table:
|Three Months Ended
|Increase
|%
|Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA
|March 31, 2020
|March 31, 2019
|(Decrease)
|Change
|Net Loss
|$
|(389,410
|)
|$
|(312,902
|)
|$
|(76,508
|)
|24
|%
|Adjustments:
|Provision for income taxes
|(103,000
|)
|(107,000
|)
|4,000
|-4
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|89,676
|71,794
|17,882
|25
|%
|EBITDA
|$
|(402,734
|)
|$
|(348,108
|)
|$
|(54,626
|)
|16
|%
|Right of use amortization
|72,843
|69,989
|2,854
|4
|%
|Reserve for note receivable
|3,639
|-
|3,639
|100
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(326,252
|)
|$
|(278,119
|)
|$
|(48,133
|)
|17
|%
Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this discussion contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. The words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors, uncertainties and risks that could affect our future results or operations. These factors, uncertainties and risks may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement set forth in the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC. You should carefully consider these risk and uncertainties described and other information contained in the reports we file with or furnish to the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher
VTSI@gatewayir.com
949-574-3860
|VIRTRA, INC.
|CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$ 3,116,893
|$ 1,415,091
|Certificates of deposit
|720,000
|1,915,000
|Accounts receivable, net
|3,371,034
|2,307,972
|Interest receivable
|6,752
|7,340
|Inventory, net
|2,145,086
|1,949,414
|Unbilled revenue
|1,821,636
|3,579,942
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|471,428
|353,975
|Total current assets
|11,652,829
|11,528,734
|Long-term assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|1,137,641
|1,028,198
|Operating lease right-of-use asset, net
|1,318,030
|1,390,873
|Intangible assets, net
|238,895
|217,930
|That's Eatertainment note receivable, long term, net, related party
|291,110
|291,110
|Security deposits, long-term
|19,712
|19,712
|Other assets, long-term
|333,559
|351,236
|Deferred tax asset, net
|1,895,000
|1,792,000
|Investment in That's Eatertainment, related party
|840,000
|840,000
|Total long-term assets
|6,073,947
|5,931,059
|Total assets
|$ 17,726,776
|$ 17,459,793
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$ 501,426
|$ 621,127
|Accrued compensation and related costs
|734,336
|611,487
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|474,308
|334,751
|Operating lease liability, short-term
|303,182
|297,244
|Deferred revenue, short-term
|2,956,486
|2,490,845
|Total current liabilities
|4,969,738
|4,355,454
|Long-term liabilities:
|Deferred revenue, long-term
|1,863,921
|1,748,257
|Operating lease liability, long-term
|1,097,805
|1,174,882
|Total long-term liabilities
|2,961,726
|2,923,139
|Total liabilities
|7,931,464
|7,278,593
|Commitments and contingencies (See Note 10)
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 authorized; no shares issued
|or outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 7,752,530 shares
|issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and 7,745,030 shares issued
|776
|775
|and outstanding as of December 31, 2019
|Class A common stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; no shares
|issued or outstanding
|-
|-
|Class B common stock $0.0001 par value; 7,500,000 shares authorized; no shares
|issued or outstanding
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|13,898,201
|13,894,680
|Accumulated deficit
|(4,103,665)
|(3,714,255)
|Total stockholders' equity
|9,795,312
|10,181,200
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$ 17,726,776
|$ 17,459,793
|VIRTRA, INC.
|CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2020
|March 31, 2019
|Revenues:
|Net sales
|$ 3,320,013
|$ 3,011,701
|That's Eatertainment royalties/licensing fees, related party
|16,740
|39,637
|Other royalties/licensing fees
|1,410
|-
|Total revenue
|3,338,163
|3,051,338
|Cost of sales
|1,742,936
|1,250,869
|Gross profit
|1,595,227
|1,800,469
|48.0%
|59.8%
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative
|1,777,376
|1,901,931
|Research and development
|329,755
|355,641
|Net operating expense
|2,107,131
|2,257,572
|Loss from operations
|(511,904)
|(457,103)
|Other income (expense):
|Other income
|19,495
|42,282
|Other expense
|(1)
|(5,081)
|Net other income
|19,494
|37,201
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(492,410)
|(419,902)
|Benefit for income taxes
|(103,000)
|(107,000)
|Net loss
|$ (389,410)
|$ (312,902)
|Net loss per common share:
|Basic
|$ (0.05)
|$ (0.04)
|Diluted
|$ (0.05)
|$ (0.04)
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|7,745,363
|7,765,624
|Diluted
|7,745,363
|7,765,624
|VIRTRA, INC.
|CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2020
|March 31, 2019
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(389,410
|)
|$
|(312,902
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|89,676
|71,794
|Right of use amortization
|72,843
|69,989
|Reserve for note receivable
|3,639
|-
|Deferred taxes
|(103,000
|)
|(107,000
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(1,063,062
|)
|(37,235
|)
|That's Eatertainment note receivable, net, related party
|(3,639
|)
|(3,652
|)
|Trade note receivable, net
|-
|4,304
|Interest receivable
|588
|(1,027
|)
|Inventory, net
|(195,672
|)
|(96,669
|)
|Unbilled revenue
|1,758,306
|(441,285
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(117,453
|)
|(434,684
|)
|Other assets
|17,677
|(56,163
|)
|Accounts payable and other accrued expenses
|142,705
|334,188
|Payments on operating lease liability
|(71,139
|)
|(57,818
|)
|Deferred revenue
|581,305
|167,562
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|723,364
|(900,598
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of certificates of deposit
|-
|(1,880,000
|)
|Redemption of certificates of deposit
|1,195,000
|2,080,000
|Purchase of intangible assets
|(23,187
|)
|(160,000
|)
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(196,897
|)
|(94,994
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|-
|2,631
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|974,916
|(52,363
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repurchase of stock options
|(2,778
|)
|-
|Stock options exercised
|6,300
|-
|Purchase of treasury stock
|-
|(260,842
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|3,522
|(260,842
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash
|1,701,802
|(1,213,803
|)
|Cash, beginning of period
|1,415,091
|2,500,381
|Cash, end of period
|$
|3,116,893
|$
|1,286,578
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Cash paid:
|Taxes (refunded) paid
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Treasury stock cancelled
|-
|298,150
VirTra, Inc.
Tempe, Arizona, UNITED STATES
