DENVER, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akerna Corp. (Nasdaq: KERN, KERNW), a leading provider of enterprise software solutions for the cannabis industry, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
“Despite challenges from COVID-19, Akerna executed on key business drivers in the third quarter and made meaningful progress on key initiatives enabling our ability to continue to scale and grow our business,” said Jessica Billingsley, president, and CEO, Akerna. “Cannabis businesses are essential. Now, more than ever, our clients need us, and we are well-positioned to meet those needs. In the third quarter, we increased our market share, continued to build and enhance our technology solutions, and made acquisitions that further our leadership position and create significant value.”
Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results:
Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Key Business Highlights:
“We expect technology automation in the cannabis economy will accelerate as the industry grows and regulatory requirements expand to provide for public, product, and consumer safety,” said John Fowle, CFO, Akerna. “We continue the strategic investment in our team and infrastructure so we are well-positioned for scalable, profitable growth and can meet the needs of our global client base.”
Conference Call Details
The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 8:30 am ET / 5:30 am PT. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international). The passcode is 13702780. Please dial into the call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.
The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Akerna’s website, www.akerna.com. For interested individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay of the call will be available through May 27, 2020, at (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international). The passcode for the call and replay is 13702780.
About Akerna Corp.
Akerna is a global regulatory compliance technology company in the cannabis space. Akerna’s service offerings include MJ Platform®, Leaf Data Systems®, solo sciences tech platform, and Trellis. Since its establishment in 2010, the company has tracked more than $18 billion in cannabis sales. As part of its business strategy, Akerna intends to grow through targeted, strategic acquisitions that are complementary to its current business and organically by accelerating its product development efforts. Akerna is based in Denver. For more information, please visit akerna.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this release and in any accompanying statements by management contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including statements regarding future events or our future results of operations, financial condition, business, strategies, financial needs, and the plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “likely,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements are based on information available to our management as of the date of this report and our management's good faith belief as of such date with respect to future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements, in particular the substantial risks and uncertainties related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Important factors are discussed in other sections of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including the sections of the report titled “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and under Part II, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors.” You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The results, events, and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results, events, or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this report. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this report to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
AKERNA CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
|March 31,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash
|$
|14,309,996
|$
|21,867,289
|Restricted cash
|500,000
|500,000
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,324,051
|1,257,274
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|1,762,371
|577,674
|Total current assets
|17,896,418
|24,202,237
|Intangible and other assets
|23,136,584
|-
|Fixed assets, net
|65,582
|-
|Investment
|250,000
|-
|Total assets
|$
|41,348,584
|$
|24,202,237
|Liabilities and Equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|4,025,199
|$
|1,818,116
|Deferred revenue
|743,317
|624,387
|Total current liabilities
|4,768,516
|2,442,503
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 5,000,000 shares authorized, none are issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019
|-
|-
|Common stock, par value $0.0001; 75,000,000 shares authorized, 12,851,646 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020, and 10,589,746 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019
|1,286
|1,059
|Additional paid-in capital
|69,916,857
|47,325,421
|Accumulated deficit
|(38,100,333
|)
|(25,566,746
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|31,817,810
|21,759,734
|Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
|4,762,258
|-
|Total equity
|36,580,068
|21,759,734
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|41,348,584
|$
|24,202,237
AKERNA CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
|For the Three
Months Ended
|For the Nine
months Ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|Software
|$
|2,346,310
|$
|2,024,916
|$
|7,148,964
|$
|6,174,102
|Consulting
|692,584
|216,897
|2,248,947
|826,777
|Other
|31,652
|86,067
|171,727
|200,312
|Total revenues
|3,070,546
|2,327,880
|9,569,638
|7,201,191
|Cost of revenues
|1,420,909
|1,166,482
|4,457,110
|3,550,612
|Gross profit
|1,649,637
|1,161,398
|5,112,528
|3,650,579
|Operating expenses
|Product development
|1,632,353
|1,001,394
|4,024,743
|2,877,869
|Selling, general and administrative
|5,500,837
|2,663,171
|13,881,055
|7,440,115
|Total operating expenses
|7,133,190
|3,664,565
|17,905,798
|10,317,984
|Loss from operations
|(5,483,553
|)
|(2,503,167
|)
|(12,793,270
|)
|(6,667,405
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Interest
|33,522
|20,914
|158,762
|69,265
|Other
|(124
|)
|(7,850
|)
|(254
|)
|17,983
|Total other income
|33,398
|13,064
|158,508
|87,248
|Net loss
|(5,450,155
|)
|(2,490,103
|)
|(12,634,762
|)
|$
|(6,580,157
|)
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
|101,175
|-
|101,175
|-
|Net loss attributable to Akerna stockholders
|$
|(5,348,980
|)
|$
|(2,490,103
|)
|$
|(12,533,587
|)
|$
|(6,580,157
|)
|Basic and diluted weighted average common stock outstanding
|12,469,737
|6,022,026
|11,299,997
|5,843,334
|Basic and diluted net loss per common share
|$
|(0.43
|)
|$
|(0.41
|)
|$
|(1.11
|)
|$
|(1.13
|)
AKERNA CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
|For the nine months ended
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(12,634,762
|)
|$
|(6,580,157
|)
|Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
|Bad debt expense
|933,079
|156,115
|Stock-based compensation expense
|794,598
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,824
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|(986,808
|)
|(1,394,378
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(1,162,562
|)
|(204,991
|)
|Other assets
|(58,925
|)
|-
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|1,391,549
|1,229,298
|Deferred revenue
|118,930
|436,178
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(11,602,077
|)
|(6,357,935
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Furniture, fixtures and equipment additions
|(53,621
|)
|-
|Cash acquired in business combination
|101,340
|-
|Investment acquired in Zol Solutions
|(250,000
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(202,281
|)
|-
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Cash received in connection with exercise of warrants
|4,247,065
|-
|Cash received in connection with issuance of shares
|-
|10,000,000
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|4,247,065
|10,000,000
|Net change in cash and restricted cash
|(7,557,293
|)
|3,642,65
|Cash and restricted cash - beginning of period
|22,367,289
|2,572,401
|Cash and restricted cash - end of period
|$
|14,809,996
|$
|6,214,466
