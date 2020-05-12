- Conference Call Scheduled May 12, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET -
- Following Recent Financing Cash Runway to End of 2022 -
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC, NASDAQ: CYCCP; “Cyclacel” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, today reported its financial results for the first quarter 2020 and business highlights, including an update on its progress with fadraciclib, Cyclacel's novel CDK inhibitor. The Company's net loss applicable to common shareholders for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $1.3 million. As of March 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $8.9 million. Following net proceeds of $18.4 million from an equity financing in April 2020, pro forma cash and cash equivalents total $27.3 million. Based on current spending, the Company estimates it has sufficient resources to fund planned operations, including research and development, to the end of 2022.
“The global pandemic is creating uncertainty in every business sector and it is clear that we need novel, science-based solutions to emerge from the crisis,” said Spiro Rombotis, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While our priorities are ensuring patient safety and addressing our social responsibility, we remain committed to our business strategy of building an innovative pipeline addressing the rising problem of cancer resistance. Fadraciclib is establishing a leadership position among MCL1 suppressing compounds in clinical development. We are encouraged by observations of deep response and prolonged stable disease with tumor shrinkage in both intravenous schedules tested this far. Importantly, initial clinical data with oral fadraciclib show concordance with intravenous pharmacokinetics. After strengthening our balance sheet, we will now turn our attention to executing a precision medicine strategy to evaluate fadraciclib in patients with solid tumors and achieve our other clinical milestones through late 2022.”
Key Corporate Highlights
Key Business Objectives
Financial Highlights
As of March 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $8.9 million, compared to $11.9 million as of December 31, 2019. The decrease of $3.0 million was primarily due to net cash used in operating activities of $2.8 million and $0.1 million of net cash used in financing activities. There were no revenues for each of the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019.
Research and development expenses were $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to $1.0 million for the same period in 2019. Research and development expenses relating to transcriptional regulation increased by almost $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as we continue to progress the clinical evaluation of fadraciclib.
General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $1.3 million, compared to $1.2 million for the same period of the previous year.
Total other income, net, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $0.9 million, compared to $0.1 million for the same period of the previous year. The increase of $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 is primarily related to income received under an Asset Purchase Agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
United Kingdom research & development tax credits were $0.3 million for each of the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019.
Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $1.2 million, compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2019.
The Company raised net proceeds of approximately $18.4 million from an equity financing in April 2020.
The Company estimates that cash resources of $8.9 million as of March 31, 2020 together with the $18.4 million net proceeds from the April 2020 financing will fund currently planned programs through 2022.
Conference call information:
US/Canada call: (877) 493-9121 / international call: (973) 582-2750
US/Canada archive: (800) 585-8367 / international archive: (404) 537-3406
Code for live and archived conference call is 4198767.
For the live and archived webcast, please visit the Corporate Presentations page on the Cyclacel website at www.cyclacel.com. The webcast will be archived for 90 days and the audio replay for 7 days.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer medicines based on cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology. The transcriptional regulation program is evaluating fadraciclib as a single agent in solid tumors and in combination with venetoclax in patients with relapsed or refractory AML/MDS and CLL. The DNA damage response program is evaluating an oral combination of sapacitabine and venetoclax in patients with relapsed or refractory AML/MDS. An investigator-sponsored trial (IST) is evaluating an oral combination of sapacitabine and olaparib in patients with BRCA mutant breast cancer. The anti-mitotic program is evaluating CYC140, a PLK1 inhibitor, in advanced leukemias/MDS patients. Cyclacel’s strategy is to build a diversified biopharmaceutical business focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates. For additional information, please visit www.cyclacel.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety and intended utilization of Cyclacel’s product candidates, the conduct and results of future clinical trials, plans regarding regulatory filings, future research and clinical trials and plans regarding partnering activities. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risk that product candidates that appeared promising in early research and clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in larger-scale or later clinical trials, trials may have difficulty enrolling, Cyclacel may not obtain approval to market its product candidates, the risks associated with reliance on outside financing to meet capital requirements, and the risks associated with reliance on collaborative partners for further clinical trials, development and commercialization of product candidates. You are urged to consider statements that include the words “may," “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “continues,” “forecast,” “designed,” “goal,” or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties the Company faces, please refer to our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and other filings we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available at www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (LOSS)
(In $000s, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|2019
|2020
|Revenues:
|Total revenues
|-
|-
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|1,012
|1,106
|General and administrative
|1,192
|1,318
|Total operating expenses
|2,204
|2,424
|Operating loss
|(2,204
|)
|(2,424
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Foreign exchange gains (losses)
|15
|69
|Interest income
|79
|28
|Other income, net
|-
|817
|Total other income (expense), net
|94
|914
|Loss before taxes
|(2,110
|)
|(1,510
|)
|Income tax benefit
|268
|290
|Net loss
|(1,842
|)
|(1,220
|)
|Dividend on convertible exchangeable preferred shares
|(50
|)
|(50
|)
|Net loss applicable to common shareholders
|$
|(1,892
|)
|$
|(1,270
|)
|Basic and diluted earnings per common share:
|Net loss per share – basic and diluted
|$
|(2.77
|)
|$
|(1.48
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|681,910
|859,998
CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(In $000s, except share, per share, and liquidation preference amounts)
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2019
|2020
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|11,885
|$
|8,923
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,132
|2,888
|Total current assets
|14,017
|11,811
|Property and equipment, net
|27
|25
|Right-of-use lease asset
|1,264
|1,151
|Total assets
|$
|15,308
|$
|12,987
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|890
|$
|250
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|1,530
|1,273
|Total current liabilities
|2,420
|1,523
|Lease liability
|1,191
|1,073
|Other liabilities
|-
|-
|Total liabilities
|3,611
|2,596
|Stockholders’ equity
|11,697
|10,391
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|15,308
|$
|12,987
