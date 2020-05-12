RICHLAND, Wash., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE American: ISR) today announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved 64 ICD-10-PCS billing codes used for reimbursement of Cesium-131 (Cesium Blu™) for the hospital in-patient DRG setting. The codes allow hospitals to bill Medicare and other health insurers for specific surgical procedures that would benefit from the addition of Cesium-131. DRG or diagnostic related groups are designed for Medicare and other health insurers to set payment levels for hospital in-patient services.

The 64 ICD-10-PCS codes are important for the growing surgical applications of Cesium-131 in treating a significant range of hard to treat cancers including brain, lung, head and neck, abdominal, breast, gynecological, pelvic, and colorectal cancers. The new codes take effect on October 1, 2020.

Isoray CEO Lori Woods said this is a key development in the use of Isoray’s proprietary isotope. “We view the creation of these new codes as a very positive step forward in promoting patient access to treatment with Cesium-131 and ensuring that hospitals receive fair and adequate reimbursement for providing brachytherapy services with Cesium-131. Isoray is committed to continuing to work with CMS officials, policymakers, health insurers and other stakeholders in the oncology community to promote patient access to brachytherapy with Cesium-131.”

Woods noted that the opportunities presented by the approval of these extensive billing codes come at a time when Isoray is seeing increased awareness and expanded use of Cesium-131 for a variety of hard to treat cancers throughout the body. “We believe that with the growing experiences of our customers in treating difficult to treat cancer tumors with our proprietary isotope, specific coding pathways will support further considerations of the use of Cesium-131 in a hospital in-patient setting,” she said.

Isoray is the world’s only supplier of Cesium-131. Brachytherapy (internal radiation therapy) with Cesium-131 seeds is high energy with a short half-life. Cesium-131’s energy is powerful, allowing it to attack the cancer being treated. Its short half-life means the radiation delivers its treatment dose quickly reducing other issues for the patient that can come from prolonged radiation exposure. Unlike external beam radiation, Cesium-131 internal radiation therapy is able to deliver a precise dosage and placement of Cesium-131 seeds avoiding healthy tissues and organs.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, Isoray Medical, Inc. is the sole producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds, which are expanding brachytherapy options throughout the body. Learn more about this innovative Richland, Washington company and explore the many benefits and uses of Cesium-131 by visiting www.isoray.com . Join us on Facebook/isoRay . Follow us on Twitter @Isoray .

