New York, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861473/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on antimicrobial coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the concerns regarding nosocomial infections and increased adoption of green buildings. In addition, concerns regarding nosocomial infections is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The antimicrobial coatings market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The antimicrobial coatings market is segmented as below:

Product

• Powder coatings

• Surface modification coatings



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing demand for packaged food as one of the prime reasons driving the antimicrobial coatings market growth during the next few years.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our antimicrobial coatings market covers the following areas:

• Antimicrobial coatings market sizing

• Antimicrobial coatings market forecast

• Antimicrobial coatings market industry analysis"





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861473/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001