May 12, 2020 16:15 ET

May 12, 2020 16:15 ET

Please find enclosed the Annual Report and Financial Statements 2019 for Awilco Drilling PLC.

Aberdeen, 12 May 2020

For further information please contact:

Jens Berge, CEO

Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager

Phone: +47 93 42 84 64

Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachment