OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: YRCW) Eleven female leaders across YRC Worldwide have been recognized by the Women in Trucking Association on its 2020 list of “Top Women to Watch in Transportation.” The editorial staff of WIT’s Redefining the Road magazine selected these individuals for their significant career accomplishments in the past 12 to 18 months as well as their efforts to promote gender diversity.



“I’m proud to recognize YRCW’s 2020 ‘Top Women to Watch’ and value the contributions by each and every one of them across our business,” said Darren Hawkins, CEO. “These leaders continue to add value and to serve in key leadership roles both in our industry and across the company.”

Of the 51 “Women to Watch,” 11 of them are YRCW companies’ employees. They are:

Heather Allen , Distribution Center Manager

, Distribution Center Manager Rosie Berkemeier , Director Finance

, Director Finance Leah Dawson , Assistant General Counsel and Assistant Secretary

, Assistant General Counsel and Assistant Secretary Marybeth Mack , Director Accountability, Performance, & Operational Excellence

, Director Accountability, Performance, & Operational Excellence Shelly Moore , VP Technology Services

, VP Technology Services Cheryl Saxton , VP Terminal Network Solutions

, VP Terminal Network Solutions Ashley Shomin , Assistant Treasurer

, Assistant Treasurer Sarah Statlander , VP Human Capital & Talent Acquisition

, VP Human Capital & Talent Acquisition Melissa Tomlen , VP Accountability & Performance

, VP Accountability & Performance Stacey VandeVusse , Director Field Human Resources

, Director Field Human Resources Elaine White, Regional Sales Manager

“It’s an honor being included on the Women in Trucking ‘Top Women to Watch’ list, and even more so, it’s an honor working for a company where diversity and inclusion are prioritized and where women have a seat at the table,” said Melissa Tomlen, YRCW VP Accountability & Performance. “I am fortunate to have cultivated my career at YRCW and to have the opportunity to help develop here the next generation of female leadership.”

YRC Worldwide Companies (Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, YRC Freight and HNRY Logistics) are committed to attracting, developing and retaining women in the transportation industry. Through our women’s employee resource group and targeted development programs, we are creating a community of support, enrichment and engagement designed to foster relationships, enhance the employee experience and prepare future leaders over the road, in our terminals, and in all roles critical to our success. In 2018, YRCW launched a women’s leadership program for females across roles and levels in the company to engage in coaching, peer mentoring and connection for the purpose of professional and leadership development.

Learn more at YRCW.com.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than- truckload (LTL) companies including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Through their teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide companies offer industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods with confidence.

Investor

Contact: Eric Birge

913-696-6108

investor@yrcw.com Media

Contact: Mike Kelley

913-696-6121

mike.kelley@yrcw.com

SOURCE: YRC Worldwide



