TULSA, Okla., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Wade will serve as the executive director of BOK Financial’s Commercial Banking division. The division, which generally serves owner-managed companies and nonprofits with $5 million to $50 million in revenue, is one of the company’s largest lines of business.



“Across our eight-state footprint, it is clear that we have a strategic opportunity to grow this segment. Banking privately held, owner-driven businesses is at the core of who we are at BOKF,” said Norm Bagwell, executive vice president and regional banking executive for BOK Financial and chief executive officer for Bank of Texas. “Mark has been serving the banking needs of businesses and business owners for more than 35 years. Mark’s experience and leadership make him a natural fit to drive this effort.”

Wade joined the company in 2001 as the Dallas corporate banking manager for Bank of Texas. Since then, he launched the company’s healthcare banking division in Texas and formed the Heavy Equipment Group (now Commercial Finance). In 2008, he was named president and chief operating officer of Bank of Texas.

“The current market environment is challenging for companies of all sizes, but can be particularly so for companies of this size,” said Wade. “They need a banking partner that understands not just what the business does but also why and how they do it. Owner-managed businesses have traditionally been ignored by large banks, and their banking needs are too sophisticated for smaller community banks. That creates an opportunity for banks like us.”

Wade reports to Bagwell and will manage the Commercial Banking division from the company’s office in Dallas. His leadership team includes David Jeter who serves as chief operating officer and strategist; Bruce Guest who oversees Arizona, Colorado and Oklahoma; and Wyatt Dickson who oversees Texas, New Mexico, Kansas and Missouri.

Wade graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin. He has actively supported several organizations, including Make-a-Wish Foundation of North Texas, American Cancer Society, Adult Literacy of Texas, United Way, Susan G. Komen Dallas and Good Night Shelter of North Texas.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation is a more than $40 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with more than $80 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas and BOK Financial (in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri); as well as having limited purpose offices Nebraska, Milwaukee and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f51bbe7-431b-4038-ad17-246b68b4a5c7.

Contact: Megan Ryan BOK Financial Media Relations 303-312-3420 Cristie Escochea Bank of Texas Community Relations 214-346-3907