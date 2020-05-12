New York, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Brachytherapy Devices Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01084330/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on brachytherapy devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high prevalence and incidence of cancer, technological advances in brachytherapy and increasing demand for brachytherapy. In addition, high prevalence and incidence of cancer is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The brachytherapy devices market analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscapes



The brachytherapy devices market is segmented as below:

By Technique

• HDR

• LDR



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• ROW



This study identifies the increase in M&A and strategic alliances among vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the brachytherapy devices market growth during the next few years. Also, focus on image-guided brachytherapy and increasing focus on multidisciplinary cancer care will lead to sizable demand in the market.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our brachytherapy devices market covers the following areas:

• Brachytherapy devices market sizing

• Brachytherapy devices market forecast

• Brachytherapy devices market industry analysis"





