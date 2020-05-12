New York, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Austria Reinsurance: Key trends and Opportunities to 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892311/?utm_source=GNW





This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Austrian reinsurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as premium ceded and cession rates, during the review period (2014-2018).



The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving reinsurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of reinsurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.



Key Highlights

- Key insights into the dynamics of Austrian reinsurance industry.

- A comprehensive overview of the Austrian economy, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.

- Austria insurance regulatory framework’s evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

- Austrian reinsurance industry’s market structure giving details of premium accepted and premium ceded along with cession rates.

- Details of the mergers and acquisitions in the Austrian reinsurance industry.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Austria -

- It provides historical values for the Austrian reinsurance segment for the report’s 2014-2018 review period.



Reasons to Buy

- Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to Austrian reinsurance segment, and each category within it.

- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Austrian reinsurance segment.

- Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Austrian insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892311/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001