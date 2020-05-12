VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brightside Community Homes Foundation (Brightside) has announced the addition of five new members to the Brightside Board of Directors:



Joan Braun, Vista Law Group

Frank Chong, BC Financial Services Authority

Aran Clarke, Concert Properties

Darren Sauer, Wales McLelland Construction

Alison Silgardo, Senior Services Society

Having recently increased its board from nine to 12 members, with the five new individuals Brightside’s board now includes an equal distribution of female/male members, a higher proportion of visible minority members representing one-third of the board, two new members with specific background in representing seniors and seniors’ rights, and new members getting their first board experience who add key skillsets.

“We’re very excited to be welcoming this group who bring an incredible level of skill and diversity to our organization,” said Greg Tooke, Chair of the Brightside board. “Along with our existing board members, this group will help steer Brightside to reach our ambitious goals to support people struggling with the demands of market housing.”

Brightside has also engaged leading diversity and inclusion specialists to learn from leaders in the field and to implement improved diversity and inclusion practices in the context of their operation, their residents, and their communities.

“We are in the very early stages of creating our first diversity and inclusion strategy, a long-term action plan designed to ensure that critical lens is brought to everything we do,” said William Azaroff, CEO of Brightside. “There is a lot we need to do before we get there, so we’re taking our time to get the long-term plan right.”

In addition to owning and managing 26 buildings with 940 homes, Brightside currently has four new development projects at various stages in the City of Vancouver’s rezoning process. Together, those redevelopments could add 276 net new affordable rental homes in Vancouver for seniors, families and people with disabilities, by the end of 2022. Those homes would be on top of the 203 units that would be replaced within new, more accessible, and more sustainable buildings.

Working together, Brightside can be a significant contributor to the affordable housing goals of the City of Vancouver and the Province of British Columbia, creating desperately needed homes for those struggling with the demands of market housing.

For a complete list of the Brightside Board of Directors, please visit: https://brightsidehomes.ca/brightside-board-of-directors

About Brightside:

Brightside is one of Vancouver’s longest standing non-profit societies, with over 68 years of experience providing social housing to seniors, families, and people with disabilities. We are committed to providing safe and secure homes for those struggling to meet the demands of market housing, and are working towards a future where people of all income levels live within a vibrant and healthy community.

For more information: https://brightsidehomes.ca/ .

Media contact:

Liam Griffin

604-831-7448