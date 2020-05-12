CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc . (NASDAQ: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, hosted a KOL symposium today with Dr. Eric Tran, Assistant Member at the Earle A. Chiles Research Institute in the Providence Cancer Institute reflecting on the T cell therapy landscape, while Genocea provided an in-depth profile of GEN-011 – Genocea’s neoantigen cell therapy.



Genocea introduced data showing that GEN-011 embraces the advantages of TIL therapy while improving on its limitations. Using Genocea’s proprietary ATLAS™ platform, GEN-011 targets the right tumor neoantigens. Genocea has also established a robust, scalable manufacturing process, PLANET™, using peripheral blood T cells to ensure greater activity and durability for larger patient populations. Highlights include:

GEN-011 Advantages over TIL Therapy

Unparalleled breadth of neoantigen coverage, targeting up to 30 relevant neoantigens with CD4 + and CD8 + memory T cells to overcome non-tumor specific “passenger” T cells that can expand during TIL manufacturing

and CD8 memory T cells to overcome non-tumor specific “passenger” T cells that can expand during TIL manufacturing Avoids pro-tumor Inhibigens™ that may be detrimental to clinical response, which TIL therapy cannot avoid

No extra surgery or viable tumor required

Billions of neoantigen-specific T cells with proven cytolytic capacity derived from peripheral blood

ο 89% of intended neoantigen targets are addressed with GEN-011 T cells compared with fewer than 10% in recently reported TIL data Non-exhausted cells with potential for superior activity and persistence

“In GEN-011, Genocea is creating a transformative ATLAS-enabled, peripheral blood-derived T cell therapy,” said Chip Clark, Genocea’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe the next-generation of T cell therapies should build on the successes that TIL-based approaches have shown to date, while realizing the opportunity to develop options for more patients living with cancer. We are eager to advance GEN-011, with an IND filing within Q2 and initial clinical data in the first half of 2021.”

KOL Symposium Webcast Replay

A replay of the KOL symposium webcast and presentation can be accessed by visiting the "Events and Presentations" tab of the investor relations section of the Genocea website at http://ir.genocea.com .

About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.

Genocea’s mission is to conquer cancer by developing personalized cancer immunotherapies in multiple tumor types. Our unique ATLAS™ platform comprehensively profiles each patient’s T cell responses to potential targets, or antigens, on the tumor. ATLAS enables us to optimize the neoantigens for inclusion in our immunotherapies and exclude inhibitory antigens that can exert an immunosuppressive effect. We are advancing two ATLAS-enabled programs: GEN-009, our neoantigen vaccine for which we are conducting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial and expect preliminary clinical results in the third quarter of 2020, and GEN-011, our neoantigen-specific cell therapy using T cells derived from peripheral blood, for which we intend to file an Investigational New Drug Application in the second quarter of 2020. To learn more, please visit www.genocea.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

