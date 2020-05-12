New York, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frost Radar™: Global Noise, Vibration, and Harshness Testing Market, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891695/?utm_source=GNW

Market revenue reached $647.1 million in 2019. The analyst foresees sustained single-digit growth, resulting in a 4.0% compound annual growth rate from 2019 to 2024. Major trends that drive the demand for NVH testing are automakers’ development of electric vehicles and advanced infotainment systems, and the need for multipurpose testing instruments. The automotive and transportation industry continues to contribute the highest share of market revenue, followed by A&D and industrial equipment.The analyst delved into companies’ hardware (sensors, analyzers, meters, data acquisition systems, microphones, signal conditioners, shakers, and controllers) and software (acquisition, acoustic, vibration, signal analysis, and calibration) offerings for applications including environmental noise, pass-by noise, noise mapping, sound power, telecom testing, sound quality, building acoustics, human vibration, and product vibration. The radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

Author: Mariano Kimbara

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891695/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001