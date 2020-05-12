LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hightimes Holding Corp . (“High Times” or “The Company”), the owner of High Times®, the most well-known brand in cannabis, announced today participation in the Canaccord Genuity Fourth Annual Cannabis Conference.



Adam Levin, High Times Executive Chairman; Peter Horvath, Chief Executive Officer; and Paul Henderson, President and Chief Operating Officer will be meeting with prospective investors to discuss The Company’s strategy and growth trajectory.

The announcement comes in the final days of Hightimes Holding Corp.’s Regulation A+ IPO campaign. Investors interested in becoming a shareholder are encouraged to visit hightimesinvestor.com to view the High Times offering circular. You can also email invest@hightimes.com or call with the brand’s investment hotline at 1 (833) BUY-HTHC(833-289-4842). View our latest Regulation A+ offering circular and our SEC filings at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1714420/000149315219008495/partii.htmand https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse edgar?company=hightimes&owner=exclude&action=getcompany.

About High Times:

For more than 45 years, High Times has been the world’s most well-known cannabis brand - championing the lifestyle and educating the masses on the benefits of this natural flower. From humble beginnings as a counterculture lifestyle publication, High Times has evolved into hosting industry-leading events like the Cannabis Cup and the High Times Business Summit, while providing digital TV and social networks, globally distributed merchandise, international licensing deals and providing content for its millions of fans and supporters across the globe. In the world of Cannabis, High Times is the arbiter of quality. For more information on High Times visit http://www.hightimes.com .

About Red White & Bloom:

Red White & Bloom, building on its first mover advantage (through its investments and pending acquisitions in the states of Michigan, Massachusetts and Illinois) is a multi-state operator that enters markets at scale. Our torch symbol signifies a company unparalleled in its commitment to quality: from its plans to create the first-ever standardized cannabis facility in the U.S. through to offering premium brands at the retail level. The Company’s portfolio (following completion of the pending acquisitions) will include superior brands and proprietary product development capabilities, focused on a “house of brands” strategy in both cannabis as well as hemp-derived products.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains information about Hightimes Holding Corp.’s view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. In addition, consummation of the transactions contemplated with Harvest Health or any other dispensaries remain subject to certain closing conditions, including the receipt of certain regulatory and third-party consents. The parties are aiming to close the Harvest Health acquisitions no later than June 30,2020, subject to the parties’ mutual agreement to extend the closing date.

Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, among other things. For further information about Hightimes, Hightimes encourages you to review its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 1-A Offering Circular dated July 27, 2018, its Offering Circular supplement dated May 31, 2019, and all subsequent filings, including its Current Reports on Form 1-U, dated May 05, 2020.

