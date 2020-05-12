SUN VALLEY, Idaho, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Valley Gold LLC (“Sun Valley”) announced today that it has disposed of an aggregate of 330,525 common shares (“Common Shares”) of Victoria Gold Corp. (“Victoria Gold”) for and on behalf of client accounts over which it has discretionary trading authority. The Common Shares were sold over the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange for an average purchase price of CDN$10.64.



Following the disposition, Sun Valley exercises control and direction over an aggregate of 6,948,825 Common Shares for and on behalf of client accounts. The 6,948,825 Common Shares over which Sun Valley exercises control and direction represent approximately 11.32% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Sun Valley sold the Common Shares as part of its overall investment strategy. Sun Valley may increase or decrease its ownership of securities of Victoria Gold depending upon future market conditions.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED BY SUN VALLEY UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION, PLEASE SEE THE CONTACT INFORMATION BELOW:

Linda J. Kish,

Chief Legal Officer, Sun Valley Gold LLC

Tel: (208) 726-2399

Fax: (208) 726-0842