However, the consumption of such fresh fruits is largely import-dependent, primarily due to the unfavorable climate that hinders domestic production.

- Bananas were the most prominently cultivated fruit in Cambodia. Additionally, the mango industry in the country became more resilient in recent years, with a rising adoption of improved production and supply chain practices.

- Fruit-bearing vegetables, such as tomatoes, were the most widely cultivated vegetables in the country. On the other hand, beans held one of the most prominent shares in vegetable imports in 2019. Some of the major vegetable producing areas in Cambodia include Kandal, Kampong Cham, Siem Reap, and Kampot.



The Cambodian food and beverage market significantly developed in the recent years, thus, making the investments from regional and international brands possible. The growing economic conditions, urbanization, and tourism in top cities, like Siem Reap and Phnom Penh, are driving the processed vegetables and fruits market in Cambodia. Fresh cut vegetables, dried vegetables, pickles, sauces, fruit juices, ketchups, puree, and wine are some of the important processed food and beverage products produced and consumed in the country. Owing to the ongoing industrial developments and government support, foreign players are looking forward to establishing fruit processing companies in the country. For example, Coconut Palm Group Co. Ltd, a leading tropical fruit juice manufacturer, plans to invest in coconut plantations and setup a factory in Cambodia to produce fruit juice in 2020. Thus, the growing food processing industries, government support for the food processing industries, and export demand for fruit juices may stimulate the growth of the market studied.



Cambodia has expanded its fruits and vegetable exports significantly in the recent years, owing to the rise in demand for them in the international markets. Vietnam, China, Thailand and Japan are some of the major importers of fresh produce from the country. The Royal Government of Cambodia has made major agreements with the exporting countries to have a direct access for its exports without an intermediatary partners. For instance, the country has gained direct export access of its bananas to China from the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC). At present, a total of nine banana plantations, representing a planting area of around 10,000 hectares, got its approval from China. Cambodia’s first banana exports destined for China were shipped in January 2019. Thus, the surplus domestic production for exports and proactive measures taken by Cambodia’s government, such as making trade agreements, are expected to boost the exports during the forecast period.



