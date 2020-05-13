New York, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "INDONESIA ROAD FREIGHT TRANSPORT MARKET- GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891612/?utm_source=GNW

Companies operating in the Indonesian trucking industry are currently focusing on integrating technological advancements, such as an online trucking platform that help the companies in finding clients and reduce empty hauls. The trucking costs in Indonesia are comparatively higher than those other ASEAN countries, primarily owing to the topography of the country. Road transport accounts for 70-80% of the total freight volume that is handled annually within Indonesia’s borders. In value terms, the share of the road freight market has stayed between 40-50% of the total logistics market size.



Key Market Trends

Growing E-commerce in Indonesia Drives the Demand for Road Freight



The e-commerce segment is one of the key drivers of the road freight segment in terms of domestic transportation leg and last-mile logistics. Indonesia has the largest population in Southeast Asia by far, and its e-commerce penetration is still low, making it one of the hottest e-commerce markets in the world. Attracting both local and global companies’ interests, currently, Indonesia has a fast-growing e-commerce scene poised to become a global powerhouse.



E-commerce is expected to expand in double digits in the future in Indonesia. Although the market is not as mature as that in Malaysia or Singapore, the Indonesian population of more than 260 million makes the absolute numbers of growth in the country high, with millions of new online shoppers adding every year. The growth of the e-commerce market in the country over the last few years has been primarily driven by structural changes in the industry and the overall economy. Among the key characteristics, the availability of low-cost mobile phones and the internet has created a wider penetration among consumers and enabled them to use multiple e-commerce platforms, with more ease than accessing an offline and physical store. Additionally, explosive growth in mobile internet has bolstered the customer base for e-commerce companies.



Manufacturing Sector Dominates the Market



As per the analysis, it is observed that the manufacturing sector accounted for the largest share in the Indonesia road freight transport market. Indonesia’s manufacturing sector is largely undiversified, and exports are relatively few product categories. Its main exports are unprocessed natural resources and simple manufactured goods, which are different from the high-value and complex products exported by advanced economies, such as machinery, chemicals, electronics, etc. Indonesia is planning to diversify and upgrade its manufacturing sector, which is essential for the country to attain higher economic growth and become an upper middle-income economy.



The logistics industry plays a predominant role in supporting and enhancing the distribution flow of most manufactured products to all areas across Indonesia. Logistics costs are a major concern and will reduce the growth possible due to higher natural spending on logistics in Indonesia, which indicates that there is more so an opportunity to present cost-effective logistics solutions to manufacturers and deliver high-quality services in an environment with improving logistics infrastructure.



Many logistics companies have made significant investments in the country’s logistics sector. For instance, PT Synthetic Rubber Indonesia (PT SRI), a joint venture between the Michelin Group and Chandra Asri Petrochemical, consolidated its plant-to-port supply chain under a single DHL solution for faster and more scalable shipment of increasing volumes of synthetic rubber, one of the critical ingredients in modern tire production. DHL oversees all road freight transportation, warehousing, and customs clearance of synthetic rubber between the PT SRI plant in West Java to Tanjung Priok port in North Jakarta, with particular focus on quality and safety standards as appropriate for Michelin’s world-class tire products.



Competitive Landscape

The Indonesia road freight transport market is a fragmented market as more than 75% of the trucking companies have less than 20 trucks. The condition of the road infrastructure has severely hindered the development of the freight transport industry in Indonesia. It limits the ability of small business owners to attain a profitable target market. Companies operating in the Indonesian trucking industry are currently focusing on integrating technology such as the online trucking platform, which helps the companies in finding clients and reduce empty hauls. The key players in the market are Siba Surya, Puninar Jaya, CKB Logistics, Nippon Yusen, Ceva Logistics, amongst others.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891612/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001