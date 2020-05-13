New York, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vietnam Solar Photovoltaics Equipment Market, By DC Voltage Type, By Installation Mode, By End User, By Module Type, By Type, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891077/?utm_source=GNW

Solar photovoltaics equipment market in Vietnam is forecast to cross $ 3.7 billion by 2025. Growth in the market is anticipated on account of increasing electricity demand from industrial, commercial as well as residential end user segments. With favorable initiatives taken in the solar sector by the Government of Vietnam, an increasing number of investors and developers are also increasing their investments in solar industry in different regions across the country. For instance, in 2017, the government introduced FiT of $ 9.35 cents/kWh, which generated interest in solar projects, majorly in the southern regions of Vietnam. In 2019, the government revised the FiT, varying from $ 6.67-10.87 cents/kWh, dependent on solar power technology and region of deployment. As a result, cumulative solar capacity of the country reached 5.5 GW in 2019 from 237 MW in 2018. Vietnamese government is now considering moving from FIT to a competitive bidding scheme for solar projects that would increase the installed capacity and create thousands of new jobs in Vietnam.

Solar photovoltaics equipment market in Vietnam can be classified based on DC voltage, installation mode, end user, module type, type of equipment and region.In 2019, Vietnam solar photovoltaic equipment installation market was dominated by polycrystalline type of module due to its cheap price.



However, monocrystalline type of module is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to its high efficiency in solar systems for energy generation.



A brief study of the major players operating in Vietnam solar photovoltaic equipment market was conducted, which included the analysis of information such as ongoing projects, followed by the details of expected year of commissioning and estimated investments along with the expansion plans of various projects in the country. Moreover, detailed and in-depth scrutiny of information was done to understand each policy or external or internal factor which could increase or decrease the demand for solar power in Vietnam.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, Annual Reports, White Papers, Investor Presentation, BP Stats, News Articles, Associations, International Renewable Energy, Ministry of Ecology and Environment were also studied by the analyst.Some of the major players operating in Vietnam Solar Photovoltaic Equipment market are Boviet Solar Technology Co.



Ltd, Megasun Production Co. Ltd, Solar BK , Red Sun Energy, Solar Power Vietnam, etc.



Pricing, brand name, after sale service, product life and cost are the major factors affecting purchase decision related to solar photovoltaic equipment for residential, commercial and industrial users in the Vietnam solar photovoltaics equipment market



