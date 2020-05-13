New York, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Australian Construction Chemicals Market, Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891688/?utm_source=GNW

Growth in construction activity for specific end sectors, trends in refurbishment, demand for high-rise buildings, increasing awareness of the benefits of high-quality products, and demand for green buildings are the key drivers of growth for the Australian construction chemicals market.



However, weak construction activity in retail, office, mining, and manufacturing segments, the increasing price of raw materials, and the current weakness in economic conditions restrain the pace of market growth. The historic growth trajectory is expected to be sustained moving forward.



With the strength in some end markets neutralised by weakness in others, the overall construction chemicals market is expected to grow steadily from 2018 to 2025. The analyst conducted a study on the construction chemicals market in Australia from 2018 to 2025, covering products in admixtures, waterproofing, repair and rehabilitation, flooring chemicals, sealants, tile adhesives, grouts, and other construction chemicals. Within the study, the building and construction activity in Australia was measured by the work done in residential buildings, non-residential buildings, and engineering construction (e.g., transport engineering, utilities and resources, oil and gas). The residential building sector is sub-categorised based on residential buildings, houses, and other dwellings, including the work done on alterations and additions. Residential building activity, therefore, comprises both new home construction and also major renovation projects. Non-residential building covers accommodation, entertainment and recreation, health, aged care, religion, education, agriculture and aquaculture, warehouses, factories, offices, transport, retail and wholesale, other commercial, and other industrial sectors. The constantly changing needs of construction chemicals and the evolving construction industry require construction chemicals companies to adopt upcoming trends. Regardless of the product portfolio offered, the only way companies can stay relevant is to prioritise the trends of the construction industry that include increasing adoption rates of refurbishment, increasing construction of high-rise buildings, and increasing awareness on eco-friendly and safe products. The ability to understand and innovate the products according to the trends will allow companies to adapt to the constant changes in the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891688/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001